Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 20-26, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

SPIRITUAL MESSAGE: When you don’t compare, all inferiority, all superiority disappear. Then you are, you are simply there. Just look around. All is needed, and everything fits together. It is an organic

unity; everybody is incomparably unique, says Osho, the Zen master.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Beware of destructive logic and negative attitudes when stressed in personal or professional aspects. It’s important to drop anxiety about material aspects! You can get stuck in a head-trip if you are not aware! You are firm and clear about priorities and values for others to respect them. Intellectual activity is rewarding and lucrative. Professional aspects move ahead smoothly. You are likely to work with young people or children. It’s time to break through old mindsets and emotional blocks as opportunities are passing you by.

Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Colour: Sea Greens

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

You are on top of things to infuse great energy in personal relationships and enthusiasm in professional aspects. Avoid conflicts and confrontations. You are blessed with energy that aids enthusiasm and spontaneity in every aspect of life. It is time to let go of the past and move forward positively in relationships and professional changes. Beware of domineering attitudes. Meditation can heal old wounds and relationships. Be light-hearted to make breakthroughs in difficult situations and reach unapproachable people.

Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Colour: Crimson

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Since you are divided about choices, a quick, decision takes you towards fulfilment and success this week. Imbalance and argument in personal partnership are painful but clear the air for a healthier relationship. Overanalysing situations can only add to further confusion. It’s time to drop the divided schizophrenic mind, and become integrated, centered and crystallised. Be total while saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in any situation. You resolve conflicts through discussion and mediation.

Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Peacock Green

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Life is giving you the opportunity to start your life on a fresh note this week. Failure and success need to be viewed from a higher perspective. Instead of overreacting and getting shocked at certain situations and circumstances, it is better to centre within and watch with awareness. You are challenged to use your inner strength and wisdom to bring about peace and clarity in chaotic situations. Changes are now possible on all levels and you need to be ready and open to welcome them.

Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Colours: Black and Red

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Details in everyday work need to be looked at and sorted out this week. When restless, take a break and indulge in sporty activity. You go through a gamut of experience and changes in emotional relationships, it is best to remain centered by witnessing rather than participating in arguments or conflicts. Beware of over indulgence in emotion, food or drink. Creative occupations bring pleasure and gain. Mood swings and sensitive moments need to be watched with awareness. Yoga, a healthy diet and meditation can heal and rejuvenate you.

Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Lilac

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

You make an impact in ambitious business projects with your leadership qualities this week. Professional power is vested in you to organise and achieve important targets. You attract the right people and opportunities to move forward in business aspects. Sharing and enjoying the little joys of life is as important as achieving great professional success. Personal relationships are strong but you tend to be the one in control and making all the decisions for now. You are compassionate and generous with friends and associates.

Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Crimson

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You find answers to most problems with your intelligent mind. People who matter appreciate your skill and wisdom in your craft. Messages and important news from overseas can be expected. Don’t ignore health problems, as they can be resolved quickly. Your personal relationship is wonderful. You no longer cling to a relationship as you discover and taste the importance of freedom. This discovery brings an open, free and friendly quality to your relationship. With your gift of communication your online social circle widens.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You are physically fit and on top of things this week. Professional ventures are successful as they bring appreciation and financial gain. You infuse fresh quality and creative energy in assignments that may have been stagnant. It’s important to keep a handle on emotions and maintain balance in relationships! It’s time to be positive with a new vision, which encourages you to break out of restrictions. You combine your inner and outer strengths to achieve success and happiness this week.

Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Flame Orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

This is a good time to take care of health and bring balance on all levels of consciousness. Redecorating the office or home spaces can infuse fresh ambience and energy. You spend time with friends to celebrate and catch up with backlog at work and spring-cleaning in the home. It’s important to take a short break and relax during all the hectic activity this week. Meditation and laughter are important in your creativity and growth, so keep them as focal points. You are much in demand during online social happenings.

Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Colour: Brick Red

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Academic pursuits are gainful this week. Your creative work has a mark of originality and excellence. Partnerships may go through ups and downs but finally prove to be lucrative. Clear decisions about partnerships and projects give you a new motivation. It’s best to take responsibility for your decisions rather than depend on others. You are spontaneous, learn from experience rather than go by the book. You play the loving role of parent, friend and advisor without getting heavy and tense.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colours: Earthy Browns

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

You are creative and original, infusing new ideas in whatever you do this week. Guard against unreliable people or investments. You surprise yourself and others by changing your attitude and making a commitment in a personal relationship. You view situations from a higher perspective. Beware of sudden or crazy reactions from unexpected people. You can safely trust your intuition to lead you in the right direction. Your actions may appear foolish, if you analyse them with rational mind.

Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

This is a good time to exhibit your talent and express your creativity. You gain from material and earthy aspects. Your plans are now matching with divine plans. Drop negative, obsolete ideas and fixations. You can make travel bookings now for a trip that you have been looking forward to. A new home or property develops at a fast pace. Your online social life is likely to be busy. Keep the social distance when friends and visitors drop in without warning. Be aware when shopping or celebrating, as you tend to go over the top.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Sea Green

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

