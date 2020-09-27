Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 27- October 3, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

SPIRITUAL MESSAGE: Mind cannot exist without problems; problems are its nourishment. Silence, harmony – and the mind starts becoming afraid, because harmony, silence and peace are nothing but death to the mind, says Osho, the Zen master.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

You may need to be more receptive to maintain partnerships this week. Don’t be afraid to use your authority. Honesty in money transactions can be expected. Some delay in completion of projects and settling financial matters cannot be avoided. Temporary absence of a loved one causes pain. Be in touch with your sense of humour, laughter and ability to celebrate. You may want to give up redundant personal and professional situations for something new and more fulfilling this week. Meditation is insightful and rejuvenating for you.

Lucky Number: 3 Good Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

You tend to be exceedingly sensitive in personal relationships. It’s best not to take things personally and adopt a positive attitude without being taken for granted. It’s best to forgive yourself and others for past mistakes. Older friends or parents are supportive. Trust yourself and life to take you sailing through personal changes! You discover emotional depths and creative heights that are unique. Trust and relaxation enhance your growth.

Lucky Number: 13 Good Colours: Ocean Blues

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A need for change in routines allows you to reassess situations, targets and responsibilities this week. Explore ideas to make an impact in professional projects and personal relationships. Positive attitudes in personal relationships bring back love and understanding. Exciting people come into your life, breaking the monotony. Learn from experience and move to new opportunities rather than resist change. Inner silence and meditative pursuits are therapeutic. You have a new vision of things to come in the family and at work.

Lucky Number: 15 Good Colour: Pure White

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Business projects take a sudden turn this week. It’s best to face competition rather than escape, as you are strong and forthright in any controversial aspect. Do not be afraid to make changes even if they look scary. You may feel vulnerable, so be gentle and caring towards yourself and others. Relationships with children change as they grow up and make independent decisions. Stop and think before you make commitments. There is likely to be spiritual growth through awareness and experience, which involves some pain and letting go.

Lucky Number: 16 Good Colour: Fiery Red

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

You need to view professional problems from a balanced perspective. Learn from past experience and get on with your life rather than repeat old patterns. A new work opportunity can change the way you work! You gain a fresh perspective on life once you let go old fixations and emotional patterns. There is no need to hang on to dead relationships. Express your feelings! You celebrate an event in an unusual way. It’s time to let go obsolete patterns and have a new vision for the future.

Lucky Number: 12 Good Colours: Pastels

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

You wield great power to achieve professional targets and personal goals, this week. You are single pointed and total in your approach to everything. Special assignments and meaningful connections are on the cards! You free yourself from negative and restricting work situations. You have crystal clarity of mind and look squarely at situations to conquer your fears and adversaries. You are skilful on all levels of communication, and it connects you to interesting and well-known personalities.

Lucky Number: 1 Good Colour: Emerald Green

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You are bold while expressing love and courageous with creative ideas this week. Its best to remain centered and relaxed through busy schedules and complicated relationships. You initiate dynamic energy to achieve success at work and confidence in personal relationships. It’s best to think big rather than remain content with short-term goals. Rather than control others, heal yourself. You can make progressive new beginnings in all aspects of your life as you have the energy and drive.

Lucky Number: 2 Good Colour: Deep Maroon

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Your brilliance shines through as you manage and juggle different aspects with ease. Business opportunities from overseas take you on an unplanned journey! You are not beyond making an error of judgment under stress,

so relax before taking important decisions. Reduce stress by delegating responsibility at work and home. You can be unhappy when things don’t go your way; be more flexible and giving especially in loving relationships. You are the special star in someone’s life.

Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Colour: Sea Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You can be fierce, delicate and courageous in difficult professional assignments. However, you may find it hard to make decisions, as you tend to be over analytical. You resolve financial and business muddles with patience and intelligence. Tie up loose ends in business partnerships and complete unfinished legal matters! You have the passion to achieve goals. Don’t imagine negative results, be realistic and positive. You are challenged to use your inner strength and wisdom to bring about peace and clarity in chaotic situations.

Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Colour: Sea Green

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Living in the moment and going with the flow are great virtues this week. Take your partner out to dinner to rejuvenate the relationship. A special work assignment is short in duration but brings great success and appreciation. You juggle with multifarious activity at work and come up with gainful results. Media exposure brings a bit of fame as you climb the ladder of success. Your online social life is scintillating as you connect with well-known personalities and fun-loving people. Spending time in sport or physical activity is therapeutic.

Lucky Number: 6 Good Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Things happen swiftly and you need to be ready with quick decisions, else opportunities pass you by. You are bold in voicing your opinions and can get into trouble because of it. Being playful brings peace, harmony and success. Your online social life is scintillating as you spend happy times with a loved one. Inner growth leads you towards new beginnings. You are now able to accept a different environment, new friends and attitudes.

Lucky Number: 8 Good Colour: Rainbow Pastels

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Financial and business deals are settled according to your wishes. Older relatives and friends may need your support. You can expect good news or important contracts. Be aware of your diet and exercise routines as you might have a tendency to put on those extra pounds. You maintain family traditions and values that are meaningful. Mental and physical stress are not needed when you are sensitive to pressures of any kind. Meditate to get in touch with your inner bliss. Celebrate and enjoy, as all is right with your world.

Lucky Number: 10 Good Colour: Brick Red

