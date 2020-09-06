Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 6-12, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

SPIRTUAL MESSAGE: Friendship has coolness in it. Love has heat, hence it goes high, low; sometimes everything is beautiful and sometimes everything is ugly. Love changes. Friendship has a more eternal quality to it; it doesn’t change. Let love be the first step and friendship the climax, says Osho, the Zen master.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Despite completion of material fortune, devotion to creativity and hard work has to be continued. You tend to be lazy and laid back, which can bring financial loss and a dullness of mind, so it is good to be persistent in your efforts. You are, however, perceptive in money matters and business transactions. It is best to avoid a heavy or serious attitude in personal relationships and family situations. You support relatives who need you at this point and can be generous to a fault. Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as new experiences and opportunities await you. Lucky number is 10. Good colour is saffron.

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Financial transactions can be delayed so conserve your resources for now. You are left with mixed feelings of success and failure as some business projects are successful and others are blocked. Personal relationships and equations have a special note of tenderness and intimacy. Family and friends are supportive and add sparkle to your life. Health problems need to be attended to and resolved or they can linger for a long time. You need to wait patiently for things to happen professionally and personally. Meditation and inner tranquility bring peace. It’s best to flow with the river of life than against it! Lucky number is 7. Good colour is creamy white.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Rather than worry and get tense about health, finances and practical details, take one steady step at a time towards success, material gain and well being this week. It’s important to communicate feelings with tender, loving care to the one you love as that helps to change attitudes and improve your relationship. You seem to be supported in a magical way by higher forces as you turn situations around in a positive direction. Take the advice of a specialist if health problems persist. Discuss matters rather than argue to get your point across. Invitations to online social and professional meetings are worth exploring. Lucky number is 5. Good colour is creamy white.

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

There are critical and judgmental people around you; don’t allow them to manipulate you. You make a final decision about the past and move forward with new feelings, attitudes and priorities. You go beyond illusions outside and go within yourself to find your truths this week. As you take definite steps towards a positive direction in business and professional matters there is clarity about goals and participation of key people. Sorting out the important from the trivial adds to good management of financial, professional and personal matters. Your online social life can be busy but tiring. A trip is postponed. Lucky number is 20. Good colour is midnight blue.

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

You allow your mind to worry and think negatively about too many things simultaneously this week. This leads to stress and anxiety rather than give you direction. Its best to relax in personal relationships, take one step at a time in professional situations and think positively. Lack of persistence and interest leads to disruption and disarray at work. You are not about to make compromises or accept restrictions and limitations at home or at work even if that causes conflict and chaos. A Gemini person is loving and caring. Learn lessons from past mistakes and get on with your life as new opportunities beckon. Lucky number is 8. Good colour is creamy white.

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

There is completion and success in business projects that you started a long time ago! This week you establish financial stability and professional repute which leads to further opportunity. You feel happy and relaxed as personal relationships are loving and supportive. A personal venture is perfected and finished to your satisfaction. Avoid mental tension or stress, which can lead to health problems. Take your time to act upon sensitive issues and delicate matters that need revision and assessment. An unreliable person can be difficult to get rid of. One cycle of your life is completed and you enter a new one. Lucky number is 4. Good colours are peacock greens.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

It’s a time for making decisions, plans and listing your priorities. You are presented with choices and options, and it’s hard for you to make decisions as you can see both sides of every situation. Looking within at your truths and feelings gives you insight and direction. A collaboration comes together at the end of the week. You meet new people and make valuable connections at this point. Be receptive to new people and ideas that could change your life. Love and romance are on the cards! Important communications from overseas can inspire you to be more creative with present business projects. Lucky number is 6. Good colours are rainbow pastels.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

A world of rapture and romance opens up for you this week as personal relationships are sealed with love and promise. You are gracious with family and friends. Children play significant roles in your life. You support a worthy cause and make a valuable contribution towards gender discrimination or children. You are tender and caring but have no energy for earthy, practical matters. A young woman or daughter is ready to take independent decisions. You are able to achieve professional and personal goals effortlessly. Beware of a selfish and indolent young woman in the family who tends to take advantage of your good nature. Lucky number is 17. Good colour is soft pink.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You are blessed with a crystal clear mind with which you take away masks to point ruthlessly to the truth and that does not make you the most popular person around. You are confident, intense and individualistic in professional matters taking decisions swiftly and clearly. You stick your neck out fearlessly for justice and fair play. Beware of superficial attractions, as you can be deluded. Avoid an older woman who is unreliable, sly and cruel. A personal relationship has a special quality and you need not compare it with any other. Love and romance are on the cards! Balance in all areas of life is recommended. Lucky number is 17. Good colour is turquoise.

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Fun, laughter and hospitality are enjoyed with family and friends this week. You feel inspired to share your creative energy, experience and special skills with others to achieve a common goal at work. You have the power to attract the right people and opportunities that take you in a progressive direction. You share love and joy with a special person in your life. Your strength and success is the result of persistence on one hand and adaptability on the other. With quiet authority you win many a battle at work and at home. Your heart center is now open for healing, loving and sharing. Lucky number is 13. Good colour is scarlet.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Strong and earthy energy is instilled in material, earthy and practical matters this week. You manage business affairs with skill, capability and creativity to achieve financial status and professional repute. You tend to ignore emotional and spiritual aspects, as you are busy and involved with work and business. Family and children are independent and handle their own affairs but need appreciation. A son or young man close to you is ready to embark on an independent professional journey at this time. An integration of inner and outer duality is possible now to create an inner unity or union. Personal and business partnerships are lucrative. Lucky number is 14. Good colour is sea green.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You are prudent in professional matters, as they need perfection and completion in a stipulated time this week. Introspection reveals valuable insights in personal relationships and work situations. You are highly creative and inspired when working with your hands especially while writing or playing a musical instrument. It’s best to trust your intuition or wisdom when judging people or situations at work. You can look forward to a short break or retirement from current events. Friends and family are caring. Do not forget to share and express your feelings to the one who loves you dearly. Yoga or walking improves your stamina! Lucky number is 9. Good colour is wine red.

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

