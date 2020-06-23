WFH in summer: Comfy shorts, frappés, finding cool corners

The unbearable heat and humidity is draining denizens, and how! Since the coronavirus scare has forced many to work from home, even after the lockdown, many are feeling trapped indoors sans the free AC of office and chilled drinks from the cafeteria. From whipping up frappés to wearing comfy clothes and even switching rooms to find cooler spots, they are doing it all!

Recently, reports of maximum temperature breaching the 46 degree celsius mark, in some areas of Delhi, came in from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). For Manohar Venugopal, who works in Gurugram, it was all about changing into a comfortable ganji and shorts, and beating the heat in style. “The AC environment is certainly a miss but this can be beaten by working smartly and efficiently. Having said this, must admit that the afternoon hours are just unbearable! I ensure to find the coolest corner of the house to work, and also consume cooling foods that help such as salads and lemonade. The saving grace is to not to be asked to commute to office or be out in the heat, and having the flexibility to work in comfy casuals!”

Badly missing the office AC, a tech executive, Vibhesh Kapoor, says, “I really miss the free office AC. Making do with a cooler at home for now. My AC required servicing and the guys were charging a bomb. Now, I barely get to switch it on during the night, usmein bhi light chali jaaye toh woh alag. Keeping cool by having khus sharbat.” And Mohit Chauhan, a banker, adds, “On one hand we have been saved from the scorching sun, especially those who have a sales or field-job profile like me, on the other hand we are missing the comfort that office air conditioning renders. Not everyone has aircons at home and thus looked forward to spending a few non-sweaty hours within the plush and comfortable office premises.”

Switching between one cool place in the house to another, Supriya Maulick, a city-based lawyer, says, “I was working at the dining table till the weather permitted, but finally moved into the bedroom when the heat got unbearable, since I don’t have an AC in the dining room. I tried put permutation and combinations of armchair, bed, side table etc. I’ve finally moved a console table which was by the entry door into the room which is a comfortable height and set up shop there to get enough air from the AC!”

– Sandeep Parwal, a photographer

It’s all about sip and stay cool for some like Sandeep Parwal, a city-based photographer. Summer for him means “swimming and frappé”. Parwal says, “They were my oxygen and energy bar to brace summer scorching days. This time for #WorkFromHome, well I’m just putting rainy jazz in the background and ensuring I prepare enough frappé to brace the summer for effectively carry out WFH.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Ritu Mehta, a Delhi-based academician, says, “I’m keeping myself hydrated by drinking adequate water and healthy summer drinks like chaas, aam panna and nimbu paani. A regular intake of fruits and salads also helps me in maintaining my cool. The summer heat is scorching, and I have to ensure that I work productively and efficiently to provide online classes to kids; which is quite a draining process!”

Another city-based corporate Rohan Sethi, says WFH in is a “challenge” and more so in this weather. “Because of lack of proper infra and environment, and this peak, it becomes further tiring for people like us to work from home. I need to keep switching rooms in my house as we cannot keep just one AC working continuously from the morning to the night, as these equipments are for home use and can’t be made to run continuously. Also, as the domestic helps are not available or not allowed within societies, all the house work that is divided among family members leaves you completely exhausted and sweaty. Wish our office life resumes soon!”

