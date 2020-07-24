Sections
What is Whey Water? How can you include it in your diet?

There’s a wide range of protein powders and supplements available in the market. One of the most popular is the whey protein, but do you know you can make it at home? You can prepare your own whey liquid, better known as whey water, at home and that too in less than 15 minutes.

You can prepare your own whey liquid, better known as whey water, at home and that too in less than 15 minutes

Proteins are essential nutrients for a human body. Its popularity and demand in fitness enthusiasts is always high. There’s a wide range of protein powders and supplements available in the market. One of the most popular is the whey protein, but do you know you can make it at home?

Whey is the residual liquid you get after milk has been curdled and strained. It is slightly yellow in colour. You can prepare your own whey liquid, better known as whey water, at home and that too in less than 15 minutes.

Here is an easy three-step recipe:

Step 1: Boil milk. Keep it aside.



Step 2: Add lemon juice or vinegar to the milk and let it curdle.

Step 3: When the milk starts breaking, strain the slightly yellow water. Here you go! Your whey water is ready.

This water has a shelf life of five-six days if stored in a refrigerator. It has multiple health benefits and contains different types of vitamin, minerals, and more. If you’re a fitness enthusiast, it will work for you as a magic potion. Whey water facilitates weight loss, strengthens muscles, boosts digestion etc.

Ways To Add It In Your Diet

•The best way to consume whey water in your diet is to drink it directly.

•Knead your flour using whey water instead of regular water. Eat chapattis made of this flour.

•You may add whey water to your smoothies as well. Just put some whey water in your juice jar along with other fruits, nuts, milk and cream before you give it all a nice whirl.

•Whey water can be used for baking purposes or can be used as a broth for soups, noodles or vegetables.

•You can boil your vegetables or rice in whey water.

•Whey water can be used for overnight soaking of legumes.

