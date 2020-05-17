What’s your excuse? At 77, Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with fitness regime

Sections
Amid the coronavirus lockdown Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping up with his fitness regime by working out at his home gym.

Updated: May 17, 2020 01:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Amid the coronavirus lockdown Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping up with his fitness regime even during the lockdown by working out at his home gym.

The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a picture of his pre-workout selfie in which he is seen having his face covered with a mask and a bandana on his head. “Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin (So we get set for the gym and we will meet later..gym is here only and not outside the house),” he wrote in the caption.

 

Previously, Big B posted a selfie from his gym. “Keep the gym going.. build resistance.. fight fight fight,” he captioned the image. Amitabh’s post got him a lot of praise, from actors and fans alike.



 

Younger actors from Bollywood couldn’t help but take notice of the senior actor’s spirit for life and his great health. Actor Sidharth Malhotra commented: “Love and respect sir.” Actor Dino Morea wrote: “Terrific sir...keep it going.”

Big B is one of the most socially active senior actors of the Indian cinema industry. He keeps his fans well posted by tweeting and sharing his personal and professional updates on social media. On the film front, Big B will be seen in Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

(With agency inputs.)

