Work from home in comfort with these affordable and stylish flip flops

People are spending more and more time indoors since the coronavirus-imposed lockdown, and even though things are beginning to open up again, most of us are still enjoying the comforts of working from home. The lockdown changed many things for everyone, including our wardrobes, and formal wear and fitted clothing has been replaced with lounge wear. Our feet have also been given a treat and are finally getting some rest, and the perfect kind of footwear which doesn’t only offer comfort, but also great grip is the humble flip flop. Flip flops cushion the footbeds, are airy, comfortable, perfect for the indoors while also being quite stylish. Here are some interesting and unique flip flop designs that come at very affordable prices for you to check out:

1.These colourful flip flops from United Colors of Benetton are waterproof, flexible and long-lasting. Available in light blue, pink and white colours, these slippers are designed with a round-toe and regular-size fit. The outer surface of these slippers is made of high-quality synthetic plastic polymer, which is flexible and water-resistant. Additionally, this product has a 30-day warranty from the manufacturer with concern to any defects.

2. Doctor Extra Soft’s Flip Flops are apparently crafted with a soft material to enhance the level of comfort to your feet and enable effortless walking and running.These black-coloured slip-ons have cushioned footbed and wide straps with soft padding to facilitate maximum comfort to the feet. They are equipped with anti-slip sole at the bottom that ensures good grip against both dry and wet surfaces. The material used for manufacturing these flip-flops is of premium quality, which prevents scars, blisters and pain in your feet. Also, they are very light in weight and last long on regular use.

3.These red-coloured flip -flops manufactured by Sparx are ideal for regular wear and keep your feet comfortable while walking or , running or working out. The upper layer of these flip -flops is made of velvet material. They have a smooth footbed, the black foot straps have padding that feels soft on the skin and adds to your comfort. These slip-on flip -flops can be used as house -slippers as well as paired with your casual outfits to go out. They are very comfortable but may feel slippery at times.

4.If you are looking for something durable as well as affordable, then go for these red and black coloured flip- flops from Flite. They are made of rubber material of high quality and have a flat heel, which allows you to walk and run with the utmost ease.

They come with a 30-day manufacturer warranty, which means you can get them replaced within this period in case there is any manufacturing defect in the product.

