Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / World Emoji Day 2020: Amul celebrates with new comic strip

World Emoji Day 2020: Amul celebrates with new comic strip

Dairy brand Amul marked the World Emoji Day on Friday by dedicating a doodle with a creative comic strip.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, New Delhi

The comic strip came with the quirky title of ‘Wahan emotikaun (emoticon) hai tera!’ (Twitter)

Dairy brand Amul marked the World Emoji Day on Friday by dedicating a doodle with a creative comic strip. In the new cartoon that Amul shared on Twitter on Friday, its mascot, The Butter Girl, is seen standing with a plate of butter in her hand which is a classic strip. However, the butter is shaped like a ‘poop emoji’ and has a smiley on it.

The rest of the comic strip featured different looks of the Amul Girl, where she is seen with different facial expressions to match the various emoticons that are used in the virtual world every day.

 

One of the looks featured the mascot smiling, while another showed her wearing a face mask which is crucial in the times of the coronavirus crisis.



The comic strip came with the quirky title of ‘Wahan emotikaun (emoticon) hai tera!’ taking a cue from legendary music director S D Burman’s famous song, ‘Wahan Kaun Hai Tera.’

Another text on the comic strip celebrated the World Emoji Day in Amul’s foodie style and it read: ‘EatMoreJi!’

“#Amul Topical: Today is #WorldEmojiDay,” the dairy brand tweeted along with the comic strip.

World Emoji Day is observed every year on July 17 since 2014 to celebrate the power of emoticons that adds expressions to everyday virtual conversations.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Phillaur man held for raping 32-year-old woman
Jul 17, 2020 19:59 IST
Covid situation changing colleges to fully go online for FY admissions
Jul 17, 2020 19:56 IST
NIIFT admissions: Last date to submit online forms is July 20
Jul 17, 2020 19:56 IST
Snappy Beats aka Prateek Kumar opens up about his passion for music
Jul 17, 2020 19:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.