World Environment Day 2020: Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar turn ‘climate warriors’

World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated on the 5th of June annually and was founded by the United Nations to encourage ‘worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment’. (INSTAGRAM)

World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated on the 5th of June annually and was founded by the United Nations to encourage ‘worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment’. First held in 1974, the day raises awareness about emerging environmental issues that are plaguing the Earth, be it marine pollution, human overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption or wildlife crime. Over 142 countries participate in World Environment Day each year, and this day has become a public outreach platform around the globe.

Every year, the theme for World Environment Day is different, and these themes are adopted by organisations, major corporations, NGOs, communities, governments and, Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities around the world to advocate environmental causes. The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is “Celebrate Biodiversity”.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has taken it upon herself to create awareness about World Environment Day through her initiative, Climate Warrior, through which she is urging people to share ‘One Wish for The Earth’. Bhumi has sought to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign in view of the coming World Environment Day. Taking to Instagram, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor wrote, “Climate Warrior! #OneWishForTheEarth. This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :). We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me.”

The cause also supports eco friendly, sustainable small business, Bhumi added, “We will also be celebrating eco-friendly and sustainable #smallbusinesses and be in conversation with our little Climate Warriors from the ages of 4 to 8yrs.. they are just so cute ♥️ Also, a special mention to a very special launch (stay tuned to find out more 🤓). The sole effort put behind all of these activities has been a joy-ride and a learning process for me. I look forward to creating more and more awareness about the environment and our natural surroundings by learning to co-exist.”

She signed off, “Lots and lots of love, Climate Warrior (Bhumi)”.

Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday joined the list of celebrities who have come forward to support Bhumi’s Climate Warrior initiative urging the people to plant trees.

The campaign endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the ‘one wish they have for the earth.’

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor put out a message on Instagram in support of the initiative and said that her ‘One Wish For The Earth’ would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality.

In the video, She said, “My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one.”

She concluded her message and said,” I am a climate warrior, Are you?”

Along with the post, the ‘ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actor wrote, “This World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality! Let’s all aim to be #ClimateWarriors. @bhumipednekar way to go.”

In response to Anushka’s support to the initiative, Bhumi thanked the ‘PK’ actor and reposted the video her Instagram. Along with the repost, Pednakar wrote, “Thank you so much @anushkasharma for being the #ClimateWarrior that you are! All living beings are equal, beautiful and we should all co-exist with love and respect.Sending you lots of love and gratitude.”

Karan Johar also took to Instagram to support the cause, he wrote, “Water is the driving force of all nature - Leonardo Da Vinci. My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practicing for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it. It’s time to shut your taps and open your minds! Way to go #ClimateWarrior @bhumipednekar”

Ahead of the World Environment Day, and in support of Bhumi’s initiative, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar earlier in the day also pledged to be ‘climate-conscious’ in a bid to protect nature.

After Amitabh Bachchan, it is actor Akshay Kumar, who has come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative -- Climate Warrior -- urging the people to plant trees.

Following the thread, the ‘Kesari’ actor was seen raising his voice on issues, and have taken steps to bring awareness to important causes like climate change.

“Our Beautiful Planet that has sustained us now needs us to protect it more than ever. During this time we as a community must tread carefully and act immediately” Akshay Kumar was seen saying in a video posted by Pednekar on Instagram.

“A lot of damage has been done and climate change is a grave reality that all of us are facing,” he added.

Explaining his one wish to rebuild mother nature, is, as he says: “The simplest act of planting trees.”

“I consider this as one of the most basic and efficient deeds that we can exercise individually and also urge others to do so. Let us do our bit to heal and rebuild the only planet we have. So join me and become a Climate Warrior,” the ‘Padman’ actor concluded.

Ahead of the World Environment Day, and in support of Bhumi’s initiative, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan earlier in the day also pledged to be ‘climate-conscious’ in a bid to protect nature.

(With agency inputs.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter