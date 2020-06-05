Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / World Environment Day: Beauty and the eco-conscious shopper

World Environment Day: Beauty and the eco-conscious shopper

Beauty experts reveal that DIYs in the last two months have promoted sustainable living and made many realise the value of organic, cruelty-free products

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:18 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Amid the pandemic, many have turned to DIY skincare routines (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

While we observe World Environment Day today with the theme of Time For Nature, experts reveal that beauty enthusiasts have begun to realise the value of organic products, thanks to the popular beauty DIYs during the lockdown which promote sustainable living.

Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar believes that the lockdown has put many things in perspective. “We lived life in a fast lane, wanting quick fixes and buying chemical cosmetics. This period has given people time to get in touch with themselves and contemplate,” she says.

A surge in demand for organic beauty products is expected as shoppers are now more aware of how harmful chemicals can affect their skin. “They’ve understood the value of organic, cruelty-free products. These will give them all the vitamins and minerals. People will buy more such products because they want to indulge in natural things,” adds Kochhar.

The switch to sustainable skin care products also means contributing in protecting environment. Ritika Jayaswal, founder of Nourish Mantra, a natural skincare brand also feels that the pandemic has brought a change in human behaviour. “We are forced to think about our environment, so we see a lot of lifestyle changes. People are practising sustainable living to take better care of themselves and the planet at the same time,” she says.



She further adds, “These changes that this pandemic has brought about, people have started practising sustainable living and would want to use organic and cruelty free products because so they can take better care of themselves and the planet at the same time.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World Environment Day: Beauty and the eco-conscious shopper
Jun 05, 2020 14:18 IST
Man complained of stomach ache, had a mobile phone charger in his bladder
Jun 05, 2020 14:13 IST
Possible No Time to Die plot leaks reveal explosive details about Bond film
Jun 05, 2020 14:08 IST
On Covid-19 treatment fee, Supreme Court’s question to private hospitals
Jun 05, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.