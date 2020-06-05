Sections
World Environment Day: PM Narendra Modi urges people to preserve planet’s rich biodiversity

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to ensure that the flora and fauna thrive and take a pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Alfea Jamal, New Delhi

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

“On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also shared a clip from his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme where he mentioned about conservation of rainwater and protecting the rich diversity of nature.

 



“On June 5, the entire world will celebrate ‘World Environment Day’. The theme for this year’s ‘World Environment Day’ is bio-diversity. This theme is especially pertinent in the current circumstances. During lockdown in the last few weeks the pace of life may have slowed down a bit but it has also given us an opportunity to introspect upon the rich diversity of nature or biodiversity around us,” the Prime Minister had said.

“Much of the avian fauna had sort of disappeared due to sound and air pollution, and now after years people can once again listen to their melodic chirping in their homes,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that water conservation, in particular the conservation of rainwater, is essential and exhorted everyone to strive for saving rainwater in the upcoming monsoons.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

