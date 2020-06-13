Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / World Gin Day: Celebrate at home with easy-to-make Gin cocktail recipes

World Gin Day: Celebrate at home with easy-to-make Gin cocktail recipes

Whether it is boredom you are looking to alleviate or just dull your senses, World Gin Day can aid you well. Read on for a few Gin cocktail recipes.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, HIndustan Times Delhi

Gin Tonic for the Quarantine Nerves (Beam Suntory )

June 13 is celebrated as World Gin Day and there is no better way to celebrate it than with a stiff glass with friends and family. Gin was originally distilled as a medicinal liquor that derives its predominant flavour from juniper berries. Nowadays, it is produced with a variety of herbal and botanical ingredients, spice, floral or fruit-flavours aside from juniper. Due to its raw and organic taste components, Gin is an ideal liquor for experimenting with different mixes. No matter what the occasion, with Gin, it is a guaranteed good time, be it a college frat party or an elegant highbrowed gathering.

If you are looking to expand your Gin experience, here are some Gin cocktail recipes that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home:

CLASSIC GIN &TONIC

Classic gin & tonic ( https://www.platingsandpairings.com/ )

The ori(gins) of the classic G&T can be traced back to India in the 1800s to mask the bitter taste of tonic water, which was used for its malaria fighting properties.

Ingredients



• 2-ounces gin



• 4-ounces good-quality tonic water

Method

• Fill a glass with ice and add the gin and tonic water. Stir gently to combine. Garnish.

Garnish

• Lime wedges

• Mint sprigs

• Juniper berries

• Peppercorns

BEEFEATER MANGO COOLER

Ingredients

•60 ml Beefeater dry gin

•60 ml mango puree

•25 ml lemon juice

•Soda to top

To Garnish

•1 Fresh mango/ orange wedge

Glass

•Collins/ High ball

Method

•Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice

•Pour into a tall glass filled with ice

•Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango

BEEFEATER & IT

Beefeater & It ( Pernod Ricard )

Ingredients

•45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

•30 ml Martini Rosso/ sweet vermouth

•1 dash orange bitters/ bitters

To Garnish

•Orange peel/ orange half moon

Glass

Old fashioned/ rocks/ whisky glass

Method

•Stir all the ingredients with ice

•Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice

•Garnish with orange peel or half a moon

ROKU TONIC

Roku Tonic ( Beam Suntory )

Roku gin, Tonic water and 6 strands of ginger

Ingredients

•30 ml Roku

•120 ml Tonic

Garnish

•Ginger sticks, as per your preference

Method

•Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.

ROKU NEGRONI

Roku Negroni ( Beam Suntory )

Roku Gin, Umeshu, Campari, Orange Zest

Ingredients

•30 ml Roku

•15 ml Umeshu

•15 ml Campari

Garnish

•Orange Zest, as per your preference

Method

•Add all ingredients and build. Serve over a large cube of ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Enjoy!

-- Cocktail recipes courtesy platingsandpairings.com, Beam Suntory and Pernod Ricard

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former New Zealand cricketer Matt Poore passes away at 90
Jun 13, 2020 12:33 IST
Pakistan forms joint investigation team to probe PIA plane crash
Jun 13, 2020 12:27 IST
Will we ever be able to sing together of the dark times?
Jun 13, 2020 12:27 IST
Slum dwellers allege Mumbai hospital charged high rates for Covid treatment
Jun 13, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.