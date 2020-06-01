Sections
World Milk Day 2020: History and significance

World Milk Day was first established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations 20 years ago. The objective of commemorating this day was to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and as a celebration of the dairy sector.

Jun 01, 2020

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi

On this day we should talk about the benefits of milk and dairy products, and how they are good for our health and nutrition. (Unsplash)

World Milk Day was first established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations 20 years ago. The objective of commemorating this day was to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and as a celebration of the dairy sector. Since that time, the advantages of milk and dairy products have been promoted all over the world. It is also imperative to know that dairy is responsible for the livelihoods of so many people, hence its importance in the economic sector.

This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, there shall be no events taking place as done in the past, but social media campaigns across mediums such as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and others. This way we can ensure that people are informed about the benefits of milk all throughout the world without the risk of any infections spreading due to physical events taking place on this day, due to the coronavirus situation.

On this day we should talk about the benefits of milk and dairy products, and how they are good for our health and nutrition.

To see what all activities, webinars, video conferences and information is on the internet regarding World Milk Day, use the hashtag #WorldMilkDay to look at tweets and information about the same and also post your own thoughts on the importance of milk with these hashtags.



