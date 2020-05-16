World Whisky Day: Enjoy virtual happy hours with these whisky cocktails to sip on a summer evening
Scotch whisky is one of the most celebrated spirits across the world and one can find several occasions to enjoy a peg of their favourite whisky in several ways - on the rocks, with a mixer, or as a cocktail.
Scotch whisky is one of the most celebrated spirits across the world and one can find several occasions to enjoy a peg of their favourite whisky in several ways - on the rocks, with a mixer, or as a cocktail. If your favourite drink whisky, whiskey or its cocktail derivatives, pour yourself an extra drink today in honour of World Whisky Day today. We cannot help but reminisce the many occasions we have enjoyed our favourite cocktails amongst friends and family. With the on-going pandemic, virtual happy hours have replaced stepping out, but that does not mean one cannot be their own bartender and make themselves a cocktail in the comfort of their homes and what more reason do you need than a day dedicated to whisky!
Whiskies mature in (oak) casks only and not in the bottles. The age of the whisky is decided at the time of distillation and bottling. Whisky undergoes six processes that contribute to its final flavour when it’s aging in a wooden cask: extraction, evaporation, oxidation, concentration, filtration, and colouration. Scotch is either made from malt or grain, which are combined to create blends. Scotch malt whiskies are divided into five main regions: Highland, Lowland, Islay, Speyside and Campbeltown.
Take a look at some of these whisky cocktail recipes and treat your quarantine family with a few:
* MINT JULEP
Ingredients
Grant’s Distinction 50 ml
Simple Syrup 10 ml
Lemon Juice 8-10 ml
Mint Leaves 8-10
Method
Lightly muddle mint leaves, lime Juice and sugar syrup in a glass.
Add Grant’s Distinction, pack it with crushed ice and stir.
Garnish with Mint Leaf
* G&G (Grant’s and Ginger)
Ingredients
Grant’s Distinction 50 ml
Ginger Ale 150 ml
Lame ½
Method
Add the whisky into an ice filled glass.
Top with ginger ale, and squeeze half a lime.
Garnish with lime wedge
* MONKEY JAM SOUR
Ingredients
Monkey Shoulder Whiskey 50 ml
Fresh Lime juice 20 ml
Sugar syrup 5 ml
Jam 2 Tbsp
Dash Orange Bitters
Optional soda water
Method
Add all ingredients to the shaker
Add fresh ice and shake it like a legend
Strain into ice-filled glass
Top with soda water if you fancy
* LAZY OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients
Monkey Shoulder Whiskey 50 ml
Sugar syrup 1:1 10 ml
Angostura bitters 2 dashes
Orange Zest
Method
Add Monkey Shoulder whiskey, sugar syrup, Angostura bitters, and orange zest to a mining glass
Add cold, dry ice, and stir
Once dilution is reached, strain into glass over fresh ice
Twist orange peel over glass and drop it in as a garnish
(Recipes courtesy William Grant & Sons)
* JOHNNIE GINGER & HONEY
Ingredients
60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
15ml fresh ginger juice
½ spoon honey
10ml lime juice
Soda Water (top it)
Stir well to mix in all ingredients. Lime slice for garnish
* TALISKER SOUR
Ingredients
50 ml Talisker 10 YO
2 TSP Orange Marmalade (You can use any Jam and Preserves)
10 ml Lime Juice / 10 ml Apple Cider Vinegar
2 dash Angostura Bitters
Method
Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Shake well until the outside of the shaker is frosted.
Fine strain into a rock glass with fresh ice
Garnish with Dill leaves / Orange Twist
* WOODY APPLE
Ingredients
60ml Black Dog Black Reserve
60ml Apple Juice
3 Apple Wedges
Method
Fill the glass with ice
Pour the whisky with an equal amount of apple juice and stir well
Sprinkle some cinnamon dust over it. (Optional - Torch it to bring out the warm, woody aroma)
Garnish with apple wedges
* YES WE CRAN
Ingredients
Black & White 12YO :45ml
Cranberry juice 60ml
Lime juice 10ml
Garnish with Orange peel
Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well
(Recipes courtesy Diageo India)
-- with inputs from IANS