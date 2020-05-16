World Whisky Day: Enjoy virtual happy hours with these whisky cocktails to sip on a summer evening

Scotch whisky is one of the most celebrated spirits across the world and one can find several occasions to enjoy a peg of their favourite whisky in several ways - on the rocks, with a mixer, or as a cocktail. If your favourite drink whisky, whiskey or its cocktail derivatives, pour yourself an extra drink today in honour of World Whisky Day today. We cannot help but reminisce the many occasions we have enjoyed our favourite cocktails amongst friends and family. With the on-going pandemic, virtual happy hours have replaced stepping out, but that does not mean one cannot be their own bartender and make themselves a cocktail in the comfort of their homes and what more reason do you need than a day dedicated to whisky!

Whiskies mature in (oak) casks only and not in the bottles. The age of the whisky is decided at the time of distillation and bottling. Whisky undergoes six processes that contribute to its final flavour when it’s aging in a wooden cask: extraction, evaporation, oxidation, concentration, filtration, and colouration. Scotch is either made from malt or grain, which are combined to create blends. Scotch malt whiskies are divided into five main regions: Highland, Lowland, Islay, Speyside and Campbeltown.

Take a look at some of these whisky cocktail recipes and treat your quarantine family with a few:

* MINT JULEP

Ingredients

Grant’s Distinction 50 ml

Simple Syrup 10 ml

Lemon Juice 8-10 ml

Mint Leaves 8-10

Method

Lightly muddle mint leaves, lime Juice and sugar syrup in a glass.

Add Grant’s Distinction, pack it with crushed ice and stir.

Garnish with Mint Leaf

* G&G (Grant’s and Ginger)

Ingredients

Grant’s Distinction 50 ml

Ginger Ale 150 ml

Lame ½

Method

Add the whisky into an ice filled glass.

Top with ginger ale, and squeeze half a lime.

Garnish with lime wedge

* MONKEY JAM SOUR

Ingredients

Monkey Shoulder Whiskey 50 ml

Fresh Lime juice 20 ml

Sugar syrup 5 ml

Jam 2 Tbsp

Dash Orange Bitters

Optional soda water

Method

Add all ingredients to the shaker

Add fresh ice and shake it like a legend

Strain into ice-filled glass

Top with soda water if you fancy

* LAZY OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients

Monkey Shoulder Whiskey 50 ml

Sugar syrup 1:1 10 ml

Angostura bitters 2 dashes

Orange Zest

Method

Add Monkey Shoulder whiskey, sugar syrup, Angostura bitters, and orange zest to a mining glass

Add cold, dry ice, and stir

Once dilution is reached, strain into glass over fresh ice

Twist orange peel over glass and drop it in as a garnish

(Recipes courtesy William Grant & Sons)

* JOHNNIE GINGER & HONEY

Ingredients

60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

15ml fresh ginger juice

½ spoon honey

10ml lime juice

Soda Water (top it)

Stir well to mix in all ingredients. Lime slice for garnish

* TALISKER SOUR

Ingredients

50 ml Talisker 10 YO

2 TSP Orange Marmalade (You can use any Jam and Preserves)

10 ml Lime Juice / 10 ml Apple Cider Vinegar

2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method

Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake well until the outside of the shaker is frosted.

Fine strain into a rock glass with fresh ice

Garnish with Dill leaves / Orange Twist

* WOODY APPLE

Ingredients

60ml Black Dog Black Reserve

60ml Apple Juice

3 Apple Wedges

Method

Fill the glass with ice

Pour the whisky with an equal amount of apple juice and stir well

Sprinkle some cinnamon dust over it. (Optional - Torch it to bring out the warm, woody aroma)

Garnish with apple wedges

* YES WE CRAN

Ingredients

Black & White 12YO :45ml

Cranberry juice 60ml

Lime juice 10ml

Garnish with Orange peel

Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well

(Recipes courtesy Diageo India)

-- with inputs from IANS

