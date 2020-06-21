Mumbai has been very kind to me, says actor Ronjini Chakraborthy

Hailing from Kolkata, actor Ronjini Chakraborthy is all happy these days -- her latest venture on OTT is getting rave reviews and ratings after all. “It feels absolutely great. When I had signed these series, I had no idea that they will garner such high viewership, though I was totally sure about the scripts and screenplay. Such a big success came as a surprise.”

With films like ‘Tumbbad,’ ‘Simmba,’ Article 15 to her credit, Ronjini comes from a non film background, “Living in Kolkata, I was in love with Bollywood movies. When I decided to take up acting, my parents were pretty forthwith-- complete studies and then go ahead with films. During college, I started doing plays and then joined a theatre group. That was when I realised what real acting was. So that was the beginning for me.”

Replying to the ongoing controversy of favouritism and being treated like an outsider, she says, “After studying performing arts at Film and Television Institute in Pune, I went back to Kolkata and did two films back in Bengal that gave me a small recognition and made me go to Mumbai a bit more confident. I would like to mention that the city of dreams has been kind to me. Work came my way with films like ‘From Sydney with Love,’ ‘I.D’ along with TV shows. But real recognition happened with ‘Tumbbad.’ And when once I had no work, I did the job of assistant actor for Rohit Shetty that is we used to recreated scenes for his film ‘GoImaal Returns’ before the final shoot. Side by side I continued auditioning for roles. I gave around hundred auditions then. I don’t deny that people who are from non film background have to struggle and require really good work to stand out. The expectations are too high and proving your mettle many a time is tough. Personally, I feel we should know how to deal with all this and keep ourselves steady and strong.”

Ronjini shot for one of her latest series, ‘Raktanchal’ in Varanasi, “Yes it was a long stay for over four months. Varanasi exhibits outstanding energy and when I went back I actually I missed my stay there. It is a different world altogether. Also I shot for ‘Article 15’ in Lucknow and nearby cities. It is was a fun shoot. Anubhav (Sinha) sir knows the city so well and took us to all food joints where we got to eat so many delicious delicacies.”

Talking about her roles in OTT series ‘Lalbazaar,’ and ‘Raktanchal’, she says, “Both my characters are completely diverse yet have similarities. While in the former, I play a sex worker based in Bengal and how she manages her tough life, in the latter, I play a woman who has her head on her shoulders and runs the show behind one of the two protagonists. Both characters gave me a variety of emotions to project.”