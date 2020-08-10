₹1,000-crore heroin seized at Nhava Sheva

Sections
In the biggest ever seizure of narcotic drugs in Maharashtra in recent years, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai in a joint operation with the customs department...

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:44 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

In the biggest ever seizure of narcotic drugs in Maharashtra in recent years, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai in a joint operation with the customs department busted a major international drug cartel and seized 191 kilogram (kg) heroin, estimated to be worth around ₹1,000 crore, from Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, sources in DRI told HT. Two people have been arrested so far.

The consignment had arrived from Afghanistan and the declared cargo was of Mulethi, a traditional herb which is extensively used in several traditional ayurvedic formulations to treat respiratory problems, obesity, skin infection, liver disorders, gastric problem, hormonal regulation, etc.

Packets of heroin were concealed inside the pipes in the cargo, sources part of the operation said. The seized heroin is of high quality with a market value of around ₹5 crore for each kg.

Mulethi is in demand in India, especially in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it is used in making immunity boosting ayurvedic medicines. “There is possibility that the cartel was using this opportunity to smuggle in heroin through cargo of Mulethi. The cartel may have links with narcotic rackets in Afghanistan,” DRI sources said.



Following specific information about the consignment, DRI and customs department jointly launched the operation to bust the racket. The two arrested accused are linked to the paperwork for facilitating smooth movement of the cargo. The owner of the company which had ordered the cargo is also under scanner.

The two accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An official said sections of the Customs Act would also be added in the case later. The accused will be produced in the court on Monday.

Further investigation would be carried out by the Mumbai DRI officials.

“More accused may be arrested soon and investigation will be carried out with all angles including narco-terrorism angle. Further details cannot be shared at this time as the operation is going on,” said a DRI official requesting anonymity.

In July 2019, the special cell of Delhi Police had seized 130kg heroin from Nhava Sheva port and that consignment, too, had links with drug cartels in Afghanistan.

