Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / 1,000 migrant labourers hit the streets in Maharashtra, demand returning home

1,000 migrant labourers hit the streets in Maharashtra, demand returning home

On being alerted, personnel from the Ramnagar Police Station rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control.

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:42 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

The incident took place around 9.30 am at Ballarpur in the district, an official said. (Reuters photo. Representative image )

Around 1,000 migrant labourers, mostly from northern parts of India, came on to the streets in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Saturday to demand that arrangements be made for their return to the native places, police said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am at Ballarpur in the district, an official said.

“More than 1,000 labourers, mostly staying at a construction site in a government medical college, hit the streets and demanded that arrangement be made for their movement to their home states. They tried to block the highway and started walking towards the railway station,” he said.

“The labourers want to go back to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Some of them are from West Bengal. They said they have been facing hardships due to the lockdown as their source of income has stopped,” the official said.



On being alerted, personnel from the Ramnagar Police Station rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control.

“The police staff told the labourers that proper procedure has to be followed if they want to return to their home states as special trains are being arranged. They were asked to fill the application forms to get a place in the special trains,” he said.

The police provided food to them, he said that the labourers later returned to local residence.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Congress attacks Central Vista project after it got clearances amid coronavirus lockdown
May 02, 2020 14:54 IST
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
May 02, 2020 13:34 IST

latest news

Vodafone Idea launches AI-powered virtual assistant on WhatsApp
May 02, 2020 14:58 IST
Hog deer poached in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve area, case registered
May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
‘Other health services must not be affected due to Covid-19’, Chhattisgarh collectors told
May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
CIPET Recruitment 2020: Application begins for officer, assistant posts
May 02, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.