1.4% patients suffer from Covid-19-related strokes, reveals study by doctors of a Mumbai hospital

Almost 1.4% of the Covid-19 patients, who were treated at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai, suffered strokes while undergoing treatment. This is part of the findings of the four-month-long study on Covid-19 patients conducted by doctors at Nanavati Hospital. Ahead of World Stroke Day which is observed on October 29, doctors have stressed on the need for timely treatment of Covid-19 patients with stroke, as none of the patients at the hospital got admitted within golden hour.

The doctors have conducted the study on 1,500 Covid-19 patients between May and August. Of these patients, 21 had developed strokes. For a comparative study, 21 non-Covid patients who suffered from stroke were also included in the study.

Covid-19 infection has been found to lead to development of prothrombotic state, which means the blood of the patients have a tendency to thicken or become sticky which blocks blood vessels, thus hampering the blood supply to the brain. “When a blood supply of a particular part of a brain is cut off due to clotting, it causes strokes. The infection can cause clots in different parts of the brain,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital.

As per the study, 66.7% of the Covid-19 patients who suffered strokes had hypertension, 33.3% had diabetes. Along with this, they also had other underlying health issues such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, asthma, chronic renal disease among others.

However, city-based neurologists have suggested that Covid-related strokes can also happen without these risk factors.

“Traditional risk factors for stroke are uncontrolled blood pressure and diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, sedentary lifestyle, atrial fibrillation, etc...but studies have shown Covid-related strokes can happen without these risk factors also. Previously viruses such as influenza and herpes have been linked to heart attacks and brain strokes. However, the occurrence of stroke is more common in Covid-19 infection as per the current literature,” said Dr Sahil Kohli, consultant neurologist, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram.

According to a Lancet report named Covid-19 related stroke in young individuals, Covid-19-related strokes might also happen among younger patients without any vascular ailments. “The mean age of patients with Covid-19 who suffered strokes was 57.29 years, whereas the mean age of non-Covid patients was 60.95 years. This shows that in comparison to non-Covid patients, incidences of stroke were more common among younger patients with Covid-19 infection,” said Dr Pradyumna Oak, director and head of neurology of Nanavati Hospital and principal author of the study.

Covid-19 can cause three types of strokes —haemorrhagic stroke where the blood vessel ruptures, leading to accumulation of blood in the brain; ischemic stroke where blood vessel blockage leads to brain stroke due to lack of oxygen; and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis which leads to blockage of veins in the brain, leading to brain damage.

Despite the seriousness of stroke among Covid-19 patients, in the study, none of the surveyed patients reached hospitals within the golden hour. The delay in treatment resulted in the death of three of the patients while the hospital hasn’t recorded a single death of non-Covid patients with stroke.

“Strokes could lead to the death of neurons in the brain, resulting in paralysis. When a person suffers from a stroke, he/she is rushed to private nursing homes which don’t even have CT scan machines, thus delaying treatment. If treatment is provided within the golden hour, the patient can be rehabilitated and saved,” said Dr Oak.

The hospital is in the process of publishing the study co-authored by Dr Priyanka Prabhu and Dr Aditya Raheja in an international journal.

Mumbai’s first stroke helpline:

Nanavati Hospital has launched a one-of-its-kind 24-hour stroke helpline. The helpline, 8405050548, will be attended by trained neurologists who can address all queries related to signs, symptoms, detection and treatment of stroke for people at large.

“For instance, if we get a call from Panvel, we will direct the patient to the nearby hospital so he/she can procure treatment immediately without wasting time,” said Dr Oak.