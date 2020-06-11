Sections
1,422 cases daily: Mumbai’s average from June 3-10

BMC’s data shows cases now spreading out of containment zones in the city and suburbs

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:57 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

In the past eight days, the number of Covid-19 cases in the city has gone up by 27% – an average of 1,422 cases daily. The city’s doubling rate (time taken for the number of cases to double, which is indicative of the spread) is 25 days, against the national average of 16.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data, 1,268 cases were reported in Mumbai on June 3. The day’s count on June 4 was 1,441; 1,146 on June 5; 1,256 on June 6; 1,397 on June 7; 1,317 on June 8 and 1,015 on June 9. June 10 saw a jump with 1,567 cases. According to the state health department, the number of cases on June 10 was 52,667.

BMC’s data shows that earlier the cases were restricted to the containment zones, but now they are spreading through the city and suburbs. Between June 3 and June 9, wards namely P/N (Malad), R/S (Kandivli) and R/C (Borivli) have recorded a gradual rise in cases.

Bharat Marathe, deputy municipal commissioner of zone 5 (ward L, M/E and M/W), said, “Earlier, the infection was limited only to a few wards, but in the past 45 days, it has spread to almost every ward. Borivli and Gorai, which recorded the lowest number of cases earlier, have more active cases now.”



Till June 9, Borivli West, which includes Gorai, IC Colony and LIC Colony, had 912 active cases, just a little lower than G/S ward (Prabhadevi, Worli), which has 1,231 active cases and tops the list of total cases in the city (3,618 cases). R-C ward of Borivli West has 1,330 cases. P/N ward, which covers Malad, has more active cases (1,712) than the third-most affected L ward, comprising areas namely Kurla, Sakinaka and Chandivli. L ward has 3,258 cases, of which 1,608 are active.

According to experts, the design of a pandemic is such that it spreads like tremors, just like an earthquake that starts from an epicentre. “The situation in areas of Dharavi and Koliwada, which recorded one of the highest cases, has come under control. Now the virus is spreading vertically. The cases are therefore still high,” said Anant Bhan, global health expert.

For the first time since the outbreak of the virus in April, the doubling rate in E ward (Byculla) and F/N (Matunga) has improved to 50 days. The doubling time has improved in most of the containment zones in wards such as G/N, which includes areas like Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim.

Dr Archana Patil, additional director, state health department, said relaxation in lockdown cannot be the sole reason for the rise in cases. “There can be several factors such as increase in testing capacity and better screening, among others. We are studying all reports before we can come to a conclusion.”

