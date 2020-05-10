1,916 labourers allowed to board train from Mumbai to UP: Cops

Sections
Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel said multiple buses were used to get these labourers to Central Railway’s Lokmanya Tila Terminus in Kurla area of the metropolis.

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:32 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Mumbai, India - May 7, 2020:Migrant workers seen walking on railway track at Kanjurmarg, due to police Nakabandi on roadway. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

A total of 1,916 migrant labourers stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown were given permission by Saki Naka police station to travel on board a Shramik Special train that left Mumbai for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said on Sunday.

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel said multiple buses were used to get these labourers to Central Railway’s Lokmanya Tila Terminus in Kurla area of the metropolis.

“All details of the people traveling were taken, and documents analysed. The buses were sanitised,” he said.

