Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 1,972 Indians brought back to Maharashtra under Vande Bharat Mission

1,972 Indians brought back to Maharashtra under Vande Bharat Mission

Around 1,972 Indians have been brought to Maharashtra, under Vande Bharat Mission, started to bring back stranded Indian nationals from May 7. All have been kept under institutional quarantine...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:49 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Around 1,972 Indians have been brought to Maharashtra, under Vande Bharat Mission, started to bring back stranded Indian nationals from May 7. All have been kept under institutional quarantine facility developed by the state government for 14 days, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Of them, 822 are from Mumbai, 1,025 are from other parts of the state and the rest 125 are from other states of the country. With the help of 13 flights, these Indians have been brought back from ten different countries of the world. Thackeray said that they are expecting more people under the mission as 27 more flights are expected to be operated.

As per tentative plan provided by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 2,609 passengers were expected to arrive at Mumbai airport in the first phase of the mission, said a senior official, requesting anonymity. Over 1.88 lakh Indians have registered with MEA to return to the country so far, of them 13,403 are from Maharashtra, he said.

Maximum 653 Indians have been brought back from London (England), 243 from Singapore, 208 from New York (United States), 201 from Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), 195 from Chicago (United States), 150 from Manila (Philippines), 107 from San Francisco (United States), 107 from Dhaka (Bangladesh), 78 from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), 16 from Muscat (Oman) and 12 have been brought from Kabul in Afghanistan.



Thackeray said all those who are from Mumbai have been kept in institutional quarantine facilities developed at various hotels in the city, while who are from other parts of the state have been sent to the respective districts. “We have also kept all those in Mumbai who are not from Maharashtra but their states have refused to take them back as of now,” said the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the state government has employed 5.92 lakh labourers under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS). The chief minister office in a statement issued on Tuesday said they have started 46,530 works under the scheme and has provided employment to 5,92,525 workers in the state. All the district collectors have been directed to employ all those who want work.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing liquor case: Haryana probe team visits Sonepat godown, police recount bottles
May 20, 2020 00:09 IST
Hisar: One arrested in RPF SI murder case
May 20, 2020 00:08 IST
Curbs to stay in Maharashtra red zones
May 20, 2020 00:07 IST
IIT-K may begin animal trial of corona vaccine next month
May 20, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.