1 in 3 Indians planning to travel during Christmas and New Year season: Survey

One in every three Indians is planning to travel and holiday during the upcoming Christmas and New Year season, revealed a survey conducted by goibibo. Among the surveyed, more than 70% are hoping to relax and celebrate this winter holiday season with their family, spouse or partner, while the rest are looking to end the year travelling with friends and colleagues.

The findings showed that 60% of respondents who are willing to travel during the winter holiday season are planning to spend the year in the hills or on the beaches. According to the survey, only 20% of respondents are looking to wrap the year at bars or parties.

The survey was conducted among more than 2,000 respondents between November 15 and December 5.

The survey revealed that 70% of respondents want to spend time outdoors, doing adventure activities like rafting, hiking, water sports or sightseeing. As travellers also want to be safe during their trips, the respondents were seen giving the highest preference to sanitisation, hygiene and safety certification while choosing their stay option.

Commenting on the travel trends, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited, goibibo, said, “Over the past few months, we have worked closely and creatively with the travel and hospitality value chain to raise safety standards and help customers make the journey from being homebound to being travellers again.”

Bookings for the winter festive holiday season on goibibo indicate an increase in travel to domestic leisure destinations like Goa, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Pondicherry, Coorg, Shimla, Manali and Darjeeling. “As we step into 2021, we are confident of a continued upward travel trend that will find more force as the mass vaccine rollout plan materialises,” said Magow.

The survey also suggested that the winter holiday season will witness nearly 60% of leisure travellers booking a trip for two or more days, and long-distance leisure travel will make a strong comeback.

“Fifty percent of travellers across all demographics and cohorts are willing to opt for air travel for the upcoming winter holiday season, signalling a strong boost in passenger confidence and trust in air travel for a holiday post-pandemic,” said a goibibo spokesperson.