Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 1 more Mumbai cop dies of Covid; death toll in Maharashtra Police rises to 72

1 more Mumbai cop dies of Covid; death toll in Maharashtra Police rises to 72

A 46-year-old naik attached to the Bhandup police station died of Covid-19 on Tuesday night, three days after he first showed symptoms of the virus. With this, the death toll in...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 46-year-old naik attached to the Bhandup police station died of Covid-19 on Tuesday night, three days after he first showed symptoms of the virus. With this, the death toll in Mumbai Police has reached 44 while the total number of police personnel who succumbed to the virus across Maharashtra has risen to 72.

According to police, the naik was active till July 4 when he felt a little uneasy, and on July 5 he took sick leave.

On July 6, his son rushed him to Mulund’s Agrawal General Civic Hospital after he developed a serious breathing problem. He was not immediately tested for Covid. However, on seeing his condition, the doctors suspected him to be infected and treated him accordingly. Later, he was shifted to Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, and his swab sample was collected for testing.

“His oxygen saturation was very low. On Tuesday late night he succumbed. He was diabetic for the last four years. On Wednesday, his report revealed that he was Covid-19 positive,” said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, zone (VII).



The naik’s colleagues who were in close contact with him at the police station have been asked to home quarantine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Education department to reduce syllabus soon
Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81
Jul 09, 2020 00:47 IST
‘Global Hub Covid Hospital working with 30% staff’
Jul 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once
Jul 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.