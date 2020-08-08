10,483 cases push state tally closer to 5L

Maharashtra inched towards the grim 500,000 Covid-19 cases milestone as it recorded 10,483 new infections on Friday, taking its tally up to 490,262. There were 300 fatalities, too, as the state’s toll rose to 17,092.

The state conducted 81,655 tests – highest in a day since the first case was reported on March 9 –with a positivity rate of 12.83%. Maharashtra’s positivity rate over the past week (August 1-7) has improved to 17.85% from 22.17% during the July 15-21 period. The recovery rate of Maharashtra also continued to improve, as 10,906 patients tested negative for coronavirus, pushing it up to 66.76%. The national recovery rate stands at 67.62%. The state currently has 145,582 active Covid-19 cases, with 327,281 people having recovered. The recovery rate has improved over the past week, as 71,123 patients have been discharged in seven days. The state’s recovery rate was 60.68% on July 31.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 862 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 121,012, and 45 deaths pushed up the city’s toll to 6,693. Pune district recorded 2,851 cases, highest in the state, and reported 70 deaths in 24 hours.

A cause for concern for the state, however, has been the case fatality rate (CFR), which continues to be high. Maharashtra’s CFR is 3.49%, second only to Gujarat’s 3.82%. The national CFR stands at 2.04%.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed all the district collectors and divisional commissioners to ensure that the CFR was brought down on priority. “We will have to ensure that the second wave of the infection does not hit us, after having controlled it in many parts of the state. Aggressive tracing of the contacts, effective implementation of lockdown curbs in containment areas and timely treatment will help us in containing the spread and bringing the fatalities down,” he said.

“District authorities should all be alert as the battle has not ended yet,” he said during the review meeting.

Nandurbar, a tribal district in North Maharashtra, leads has the highest CFR of 5.9%, followed by Mumbai (5.5%), Solapur (5.3%) and Jalgaon (4.4%).

Dr Raghunath Bhoye, civil surgeon, Nandurbar, said the time wasted in reports of the tests conducted and late referral of patients is leading to the high fatality rate.

“We do not have RtPCR testing facility and are totally dependent on the one at Dhule district. We get the reports only after three days. Most of our deaths have been reported on the same day of admission or within hours after the patients come in. We have increased the number of daily tests to 250 from 40-50 a few weeks ago. We have also setup mobile facilities for testing and have been doing aggressive tracing of contacts. Our own RtPCR lab will be operational in the next couple of days, and it will help us in reducing the mortality rate in the next few days,” he said.

Dr Avinash Supe, former KEM dean and member of the expert committee appointed by the state to recommend steps to curb the spread, said the fatality rate is high owing to the late referral of patients.

“About 29% of the patients have died within 24 hours of admissions, while most of the remaining deaths occur in the first four days, which should be improved. Now the beds are available, medicines are available, we will now be able to bring the CFR down soon,” he said.