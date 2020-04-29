10 Indonesian nationals, who attended Tablighi Jamaat, sent to judicial custody till May 4

The 10 arrested Indonesian nationals, who were part of a group of 12 people who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, were produced before a magistrate’s court in Bandra after their five-day police custody ended on Tuesday and were sent to judicial custody till May 4.

The Mumba Police had traced the group of 12 on April 1. Two of them tested positive for Covid-19 and were subsequently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, while the remaining were home quarantined for 20 days, following which they were arrested. The two who tested positive are currently under home quarantine till May 8.

Deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe (zone 9) said, “The foreign nationals were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. We have informed the Indonesian consulate about the developments.” The accused will be kept in a special cell at Arthur Road Jail, said an officer from Bandra police station.

“Due legal process will be adopted and they will be deported as any other foreigner with a criminal case registered against them. But since flight operations have not resumed because of the pandemic, they will be kept in India for the time being. They will be deported soon after flight operations resume,” said a senior police officer from the Foreigners and Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The accused were arrested on April 23 under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder if the act is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without the intention to cause death), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Soon after the accused were sent to judicial custody, their lawyer Ishrat khan moved an application seeking bail claiming that sections 307 and section 304 (ii) were not applicable in the case. Khan also said the accused were also booked under charges of misuse and fabrication of passport which were false. The court asked the prosecution to file a reply, and set the bail plea for hearing on May 4.

Mumbai Police had earlier issued an advisory asking people who had attended the religious meet at Delhi to come forward, failing which an FIR would be registered against them.

During inquiry, Mumbai Police learnt that the group of 12 people had come to India on February 29 to attend the meet, and came to Mumbai on March 7.