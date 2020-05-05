Sections
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamat move sessions court for bail

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The 10 Indonesian nationals booked for failure to disclose details about their participation at Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi have approached the sessions court for bail on Tuesday.

The group, arrested in April, was denied bail by the metropolitan magistrate court on Monday. After the rejection, they have now approached the sessions court for bail. The hearing of the bail plea is scheduled on May 8.

As per the case registered with Bandra police, a total of 12 people, including the arrested accused (six men and six women) from Indonesia had visited Delhi in March for the religious meet. After attending the meet they came to Mumbai on March 7 and were staying at an apartment in Bandra. Two of them are currently still under quarantine.

The accused were booked for attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under the Indian Penal Code, along with other charges. They were arrested by the Bandra police on April 23.



Their defence lawyer Ishrat Khan, while seeking bail for the 10 accused, had pleaded that charges of attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, do not apply to the case. The defence has pleaded that the accused are falsely implicated and should be released on bail.

