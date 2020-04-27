10 Tablighi attendees from Indonesia held in Mumbai

Ten Indonesians nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat programme at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March were arrested by the Mumbai Police after they completed their 20-day quarantine.

“The 10 were part of a group of 12 Indonesian nationals who had come to attend the religious gathering in Delhi. After being traced on April 1, two of them tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

The remaining 10 were home quarantined for 20 days. We arrested them after their reports came back negative,” said Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police (operation).

The two who were admitted have now tested negative, and are under home quarantine till May 8, added Ashok.

The accused were arrested on April 23 under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were in police custody till April 28. Mumbai Police had earlier issued an advisory, warning people who had attended the meet in Delhi to come forward, failing which a first information report (FIR) would be registered against them.

Police learnt that the 12 attendees had come to India on February 29 for the event and had come to Mumbai on March 7. They were staying at an apartment in Bandra.

“From March on, they visited various places in the city, and we have initiated necessary action after conducting the contact tracing,” said a senior officer from Bandra police station.