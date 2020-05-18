100-bed Covid facility set up at Umerkhadi

Sections
Updated: May 18, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 100-bed quarantine facility at Najam Baug in Umerkhadi in a south Mumbai has been set up by former Union minister and senior Congress leader Milind Deora along with Anant University and Habitat for Humanity.

The quarantine facility has been handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Another 250-bed quarantine facility is being set up at St Xavier’s High School near Metro Cinema. This quarantine facility is also being set up by Deora along with the Godrej Group and is expected to be ready by next week.

