Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 101 accused in Palghar lynching case remanded in police custody

101 accused in Palghar lynching case remanded in police custody

The Dahanu court on Thursday remanded 101 accused in police custody till May 14 for lynching of two seers and a driver at Gaddchinchale village in Palghar district on April 16, The arrest have been...

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:54 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The Dahanu court on Thursday remanded 101 accused in police custody till May 14 for lynching of two seers and a driver at Gaddchinchale village in Palghar district on April 16,

The arrest have been made on basis of one FIR, and judicial custody on basis of the other. A total of three FIRs were filed by Kasa police in the case. The third FIR was not presented before the court. The three victims are being represented by advocates Parmanand Ojha and Arun Upadhyaya.

“Of the three FIRs filed in the lynching case, the 101 accused were remanded to police custody till May 14 for the first FIR, while in the second FIR, they were remanded in judicial custody,” said Upadhyaya. “Shockingly, the third FIR was not presented before the Dahanu court by the Kasa police, and hence no arrests were shown. The said FIR is just a plain blank paper,” he added.



Meanwhile, five policemen are suspended and 35 policemen (entire staff of Kasa police station) are transferred in the case. Over 47 policemen have been appointed in their place on Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

7am to 11am curfew relaxation in Mohali from May 1
May 01, 2020 01:32 IST
Lockdown blues: Private sports academies in Chandigarh struggle to cope with no income scenario
May 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Inmates, staff quarantined as Chandigarh shelter home’s sweeper tests positive
May 01, 2020 01:26 IST
Business hit, CITCO seeks ₹16cr from Chandigarh admn for salaries, bills
May 01, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.