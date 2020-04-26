Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 105 FIRs lodged on Saturday, 54 for not wearing masks

The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered 105 FIRs against 179 people and arrested 113 people for lockdown violations. Of the cases, 54 were for not wearing masks. Since the lockdown, 1,657 people...

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered 105 FIRs against 179 people and arrested 113 people for lockdown violations. Of the cases, 54 were for not wearing masks. Since the lockdown, 1,657 people have been booked for not wearing masks with maximum cases reported from central and west regions, the worst-affected areas in the city. Of the cases filed on Saturday, 78 were from these two regions.

