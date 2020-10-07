12,258 new Covid cases in Maharashtra; tally 1,465,911, toll 38,717

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 12,258 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, taking the tally to 1,465,911 in the state.

The state also reported 370 deaths, pushing the toll to 38,717.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,625 fresh infections in the city, taking its tally to 217,113. Mumbai also reported 47 fatalities, taking its toll to 9,202.

The state now has 247,023 active cases. With 17,141 patients discharged on Tuesday, the tally of recovered went to 1,179,726. The state’s recovery rate improved to 80.48%.

State health minister Rajesh Tope told HT that the Covid-19 situation in the state is “stabilising” and that the state is reaching a “plateau”. Over the past nine days, the state has recorded a relatively lower number of cases, compared to previous weeks.

However, the number of tests conducted between September 28 and October 5 has seen a substantial dip in the figures in comparison to its previous week between September 20 and September 27. Tope said that though the average testing has seen a dip, the positivity rate has remained around the overall rate.

Between September 28 and October 5, according to the health department data, 604,238 samples were tested. The previous week — between September 20 and September 27 — 779,502 samples were tested. Between September 12 and September 19, 713,626 samples were tested. The average number of tests conducted between September 28 and October 5 was 75,529, while it was 97,437 the previous week.

“We have asked the [districts] to increase testing. Some of the districts are testing lower [samples]. We will ask them to increase tracing and testing. Our intention is to take it up to 1.50 lakh tests daily. Even if the testing has reduced, the positivity rate has remained the overall rate,” Tope said. A total of 7,241,376 tests have been conducted till date and the positivity rate recorded is 20.24%.

The minister said, “We are seeing lower cases daily. The situation is stabilising here and we are reaching a plateau.”

A health department official said that the decline in cases is a “positive” sign. He added that areas such as Nagpur, Nashik, Pune have been recording fewer cases compared to a fortnight ago. “With further unlock and the upcoming festive season could create some spike in daily cases, but it is not expected to get out of control,” the official said. Tope, meanwhile, added that they are “hopeful” that the surge would not be big during the festive season.

Even as there is a gradual decline in fresh cases, deaths are mounting in the state. Maharashtra is inching towards the grim landmark of 40,000 deaths due to Covid-19, and could breach it this week. The state’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 2.64%.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai) reported 1,915 fresh infections and 41 deaths. Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune rural saw 674, 444 and 620 new infections, respectively. Pune saw 17 deaths, while its rural areas reported 10 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported four fatalities.

Nagpur city reported 537 new cases and 17 deaths, while its rural area reported 217 new cases and seven fatalities. Nashik city saw 515 fresh infections and 14 deaths, while its rural areas reported 154 new cases and 15. Satara district crossed 40,000 cases with 774 fresh cases, taking its tally to 40,529. It reported 21 fatalities, taking the toll to 1,144.