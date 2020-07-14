12 connectors from Metros to railway stations

To ensure smoother connectivity once all the Metro corridors are operational, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking at establishing a dozen connectors between Metro stations and suburban railway stations. MMRDA recently invited bids for preparing detailed designs of interchanges proposed in the city.

According to the tender, the authority is looking to connect Mankhurd railway station on harbour line to the upcoming Mankhurd station on Metro 2B (DN Nagar-Mandale), ILFS station on Metro 2B with the upcoming high-speed rail corridor, and Chembur station on Metro 2B with VNP and RC Marg Monorail station.

It is also looking at easing commuter movement between Metro stations through the proposed interchange between Gandhi Nagar station of Metro 4 (Wadala-Kasarwadavali) to Kanjurmarg station of Metro 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), and Adarsh Nagar station of Metro 6 to Shastri Nagar station of Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar).

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “MMRDA is looking at providing seamless connectivity to Mumbaiites. Establishing connectivity between all lines of Metro and other modes of transportation is a major step in the direction. The proposed interchanges will make journeys more comfortable for all.”

To further last-mile connectivity in the city, MMRDA is also looking at multi-modal integration in all the upcoming Metro stations. For Metro 2A and 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E), the authority is looking at spending ₹356.86 crore to make provision for bus-bays, cycle tracks, widened footpaths with street furniture and street-lights in all 30 stations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected to bear 50% of the cost, and take over maintenance once operational.

In its recent meeting, MMRDA also gave a nod to its policy of direct access to Metro stations. According to the policy, private developers, who are interested in direct connection to the nearest Metro station, can submit detailed technical proposals to MMRDA.

Direct access is a worldwide concept that will enable first and last mile connectivity to Metro stations, an official from MMRDA said.