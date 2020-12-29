12 Maharashtra cities and districts record 5 or less Covid cases on Monday

At least 12 cities and districts reported five or fewer Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday amid a decline in the number of infections in the state.

Gadchiroli reported five cases while Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, and Amravati four cases each. Dhule and Washim reported three cases each. Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, and Malegaon recorded two each and Sangli one.

Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 5,000 cases for the last 24 days.

Also Read: Bring in the New Year at home; seniors, kids stay indoors: Maharashtra government

On November 28, Gadchiroli reported 31 cases, Sindhudurg 17, Ratnagiri 7, Parbhani 6, Amravati 20, Dhule 3, Washim 5, Ulhasnagar 28, Bhiwandi-Nizampur 14, Malegaon 8 and Sangli 5.

Similarly, on October 28, Gadchiroli reported 122 cases, Sindhudurg 40, Ratnagiri 16, Parbhani 26, Amravati 24, Dhule 8, Washim 27, Ulhasnagar 27, Bhiwandi-Nizampur 14, Malegaon 2 and Sangli 29.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who heads the state’s Communicable Diseases Prevention Control and Technical Committee, said the situation is improving but there is no guarantee that it will remain the same. “We all have to be very cautious considering the new variant of Covid-19 found in the UK and many other countries. There is no need to panic but the surveillance needs to be ramped up and Covid-19 appropriate protocol needs to be followed.”

Maharashtra recorded 2,498 Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s count to over 1.9 million on Monday. The toll from the pandemic mounted to 49,305 with 50 fresh deaths.