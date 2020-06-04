12 rescued, one fireman injured after high-rise at Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade catches fire

During the operation to douse the fire, one fireman was reported to be injured during and was rushed to the nearest hospital, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said. (File photo for representation)

At least 12 persons including two children were rescued on Wednesday as a level one fire broke out on 11th floor of a 20-storey building in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade.

The fire was reported at 7.20 at Jal Kiran building on G D Somani Road in Cuffe Parade and was extinguished by 7.50 pm. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

According to MFB, all residents had evacuated the building and fire was confined in one flat on 11th floor of the building which was extinguished after the power supply was disconnected.

P Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer said, “Due to smoke logged condition in the building and heat some of the building, residents were stranded on upper floors. From 13th and 14th floor, total 10 persons and 2 children were rescued safely.”

“While fire fighting operation and during process of ventilation one fireman had sustained minor injury to his right hand thumb and he was moved to nearest hospital,” Rahangdale added.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is not known yet.