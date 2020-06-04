Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 12 rescued, one fireman injured after high-rise at Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade catches fire

12 rescued, one fireman injured after high-rise at Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade catches fire

At least 12 persons including two children were rescued on Wednesday as a level one fire broke out on 11th floor of a 20-storey building in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Mumbai

During the operation to douse the fire, one fireman was reported to be injured during and was rushed to the nearest hospital, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said. (File photo for representation)

At least 12 persons including two children were rescued on Wednesday as a level one fire broke out on 11th floor of a 20-storey building in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade.

During the operation to douse the fire, one fireman was reported to be injured during and was rushed to the nearest hospital, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

The fire was reported at 7.20 at Jal Kiran building on G D Somani Road in Cuffe Parade and was extinguished by 7.50 pm. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

According to MFB, all residents had evacuated the building and fire was confined in one flat on 11th floor of the building which was extinguished after the power supply was disconnected.



P Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer said, “Due to smoke logged condition in the building and heat some of the building, residents were stranded on upper floors. From 13th and 14th floor, total 10 persons and 2 children were rescued safely.”

“While fire fighting operation and during process of ventilation one fireman had sustained minor injury to his right hand thumb and he was moved to nearest hospital,” Rahangdale added.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is not known yet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai’s Covid doubling rate up to 19 days from 14: BMC data
Jun 04, 2020 00:28 IST
Byculla constable sacked from force for raping a minor
Jun 04, 2020 00:28 IST
Kinnow growers worried as traders yet to approach them for crop deals
Jun 04, 2020 00:27 IST
Residents up in arms against containment restrictions in Chandigarh localities
Jun 04, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.