12 rescued, one fireman injured in Cuffe Parade high-rise fire

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Twelve persons including two children were rescued on Wednesday, as a level-one fire was reported on 11th floor of a 20-storeyed building in Cuffe Parade. Additionally, one fireman was reported to be injured during firefighting and was rushed to the nearest hospital, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

The fire was reported at 7.20pm at Jal Kiran building on GD Somani Road in Cuffe Parade and was extinguished by 7.50pm. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to MFB, all residents were evacuated, and the fire was confined to one flat on the 11th floor of the building.

P Rahangdale, a chief fire officer said, “Due to smoke-logged condition in the building, some residents were stuck on the 13th and 14th floor. A total of 10 persons and two children were rescued safely.”



“One fireman sustained a minor injury to his right-hand thumb during the ventilation process and he was moved to the nearest hospital,” Rahangdale said.

According to MFB, the cause of the fire will be known after investigation.

