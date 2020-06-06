121 Covid-19 cases in police force in 4 days

In Covid-hit Mumbai, 1,774 Mumbai Police personnel have tested positive for the virus till Friday night. This includes 121 fresh cases over the past four days.

So far, 660 Mumbai Police personnel have recovered from Covid-19, and the total number of active cases stands at 1,114.

There have been 121 fresh Covid-19 positive cases between June 2 and Friday night, said Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson. On June 1, Mumbai Police had reported 1,526 Covid-19 positive cases, including 993 active ones. While in Maharashtra Police, the total number of Covid-19 active cases stands at 1,498, including 195 officers, till Saturday morning. Mumbai Police accounts for 74.36% of active Covid-19 cases in the state police force.

So far, 21 Mumbai Police personnel have died due to Covid, including an officer. Most of the Covid-19 related deaths among the Mumbai Police personnel are from the constabulary division.

Over 33 Maharashtra Police personnel has died due to Covid-19, including 63.3% from Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra Police has reported two more fresh Covid-19 related deaths, including one each from Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai’s Andheri government railway police (GRP).

Dombivli GRP officer succumbs to Covid

A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police from Dombivli government railway police (GRP) died of Covid-19 on Saturday. The deceased was about to retire from his service on the last date of this month.“He was undergoing the medical treatment at Seven hills hospital, in Andheri. The doctors declared him dead at around 4.30pm, on Saturday,” said a senior official from Dombivli GRP.

600 constables donate blood

Over 600 police constables organised a blood donation camp at Naigaon police hall in Dadar (E) on Saturday. The constables are from the 2008 batch of Mumbai Police and completed 11 years in service this month. To mark the day, they organised a blood donation camp to help patients in need of blood and are unable to find donors, due to the lockdown.

13 booked, 10 arrested for lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police have lodged 10 FIRs against 13 people and arrested 10 of them on Friday for lockdown violations. Among these 13 FIRs, a maximum of five is for gathering in one place, three for not wearing masks, one each against shops for operating despite being non-essential service and for using vehicle violating lockdown rules. Five of the FIRs were in central Mumbai, two each in west region and east region, one in south region and none in north region of Mumbai.