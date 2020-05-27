Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 13 personnel of CISF unit guarding Mazagon Dock test positive for Covid-19

13 personnel of CISF unit guarding Mazagon Dock test positive for Covid-19

Thirteen personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)unit posted at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.“They...

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:51 IST

By Pratik Salunke,

Thirteen personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)unit posted at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

“They had come in contact with a person who had tested positive. All the personnel in the unit were tested which revealed that 13 were positive. There is a laid down procedure such as tracing the contacts, and they have been quarantined. All the measures for treatment have been initiated,” said CISF spokesperson assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh. “We are ensuring that there is no laxity and strict guidelines are been followed when it comes to social distancing, sanitising and wearing masks. Our headquarters has made it clear that services should not be affected,” he added.

MDL is one of the leading shipbuilding yards in the country, producing warships for the Navy and offshore structures for the Bombay High offshore oilfield. It has built vessels including warships, advanced destroyers, missile boats, and submarines.

A number of CISF personnel stationed across the city have become infected with the coronavirus. Twelve personnel who were posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were among the first frontline staff in the country to test positive.



“During the initial outbreak at the Mumbai airport, we were able to contain the spread after initiating measures such as testing the entire camp and isolating contacts,” said Singh.

CISF is currently providing security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings, and heritage monuments among others. In Mumbai, CISF is guarding areas like CSMIA, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vendors seek permission to operate inside sabzi mandi in Ludhiana
May 28, 2020 01:05 IST
Former PM H D Deve Gowda likely to re-enter parliament through Rajya Sabha
May 28, 2020 01:05 IST
Amid labour shortage, Malwa villages reduce land lease rates
May 28, 2020 01:04 IST
Non-functional streetlights in Ludhiana: RTI activist seeks termination of contract
May 28, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.