Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / 14 booked for protesting against BMC outside Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai

14 booked for protesting against BMC outside Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai

Khar police on Wednesday booked 14 persons including 10 women for protesting against BMC’s demolition drive in front of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office. On Wednesday,...

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:12 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Khar police on Wednesday booked 14 persons including 10 women for protesting against BMC’s demolition drive in front of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.

On Wednesday, when BMC officials were conducting a demolition drive at Ranaut’s office, 15-20 people gathered and protested against the BMC officials.

According to the police, the protesters were holding placards with messages- #IndiaForKangana #BharatForKangana on it.

An officer from Khar police station said, “We have registered a case against 14 persons under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 143, (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon),145 (Joining or continuing in unlawful assembly), 34 (common intention) and 134 of Maharashtra Police Act.”



“We served the women a notice under section 41 of CrPC and allowed them to go,” said an officer from Khar police station

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty moves for bail, plea says she was ‘falsely implicated’
Sep 10, 2020 00:14 IST
14 booked for protesting against BMC outside Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai
Sep 10, 2020 00:12 IST
Delhi: Cases cross 4k for first time but drop in positivity rate
Sep 10, 2020 00:11 IST
Covid-19: Tests per million in Delhi crosses 1 lakh-mark
Sep 10, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.