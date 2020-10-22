14-year-old boy nabbed for raping 11-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended by Panvel City police for raping an 11-year-old girl. The incident took place on October 13. The juvenile accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the accused was known to the survivor. The girl lives with her younger brother and her mother, who is a widow and works as domestic help. The boy’s father is a daily wage labourer.

On October 13, while her mother was at work, the girl stepped out to buy groceries and met the 14-year-old on her way home. Inspector Shatrughan Mali of Panvel City police station said the boy lured the girl by saying they would play together, but took her to the terrace of the building where he lives and raped her.

“The boy threatened the girl that he would kill her brother if she told anyone about the incident. The girl was scared as she and her brother were home alone, and she assumed the accused could harm her brother as well,” said a police officer.

On October 16, the girl complained of pain in her abdominal and told her mother she had been raped. The mother took her to a doctor and then, on October 17, she filed a complaint with the police. The 14-year-old was apprehended the same day and has been handed over to his father. The police are waiting for permission to present him before the juvenile court.