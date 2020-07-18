Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ‘14-year-old was mature enough’: HC grants bail to Pocso accused

‘14-year-old was mature enough’: HC grants bail to Pocso accused

The concept of consent is irrelevant under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, but the high court is empowered to pass orders necessary to secure the...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:06 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The concept of consent is irrelevant under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, but the high court is empowered to pass orders necessary to secure the ends of justice, the Bombay high court (HC) said on Monday while granting bail to a city resident arrested for raping a minor.

Justice Sandeep Shinde granted bail to the rape accused primarily on the grounds that apparently the 14-year-old survivor was mature enough and the acts were consensual.

“Looking into the case of the prosecution, prima facie I am of the view that the victim possessed the mental capacity to actively understand the nature, circumstances and consequences of the act to which she had consented,” said justice Shinde.

The accused was arrested by Nehru Nagar police in Kurla on July 10, 2019, following statement given by the survivor to police that she was raped by the married man and three others.



The survivor’s stepmother had lodged a missing complaint on June 14, 2019 after the minor left her house as she was purportedly fed up of the harassment meted out by the complainant. After leaving home, she travelled to Chennai and then returned to Mumbai. She was raped by the four accused separately at different places during this time.

Justice Shinde noted that the 14-year-old left her house voluntarily and accompanied more than one person to different places. She met a stranger in Chennai and returned to Mumbai with him and his friend.

Her statement further revealed that after returning to Mumbai she met one Hussain and had consensual relationship with him. Thereafter, somebody handed her over to Mulund police station, but she introduced a stranger as her family member and went with him.

In addition, the minor, born to a Muslim couple, had changed both her name and religion and got it declared by Gazette publication. All these revelations prompted HC to believe that the 14-year-old was capable of understanding the nature and consequences of the acts that she consented to.

HC has, thus, ordered Navghare to be released on submitting personal bond of ₹30,000.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elgar Parishad case: Test us for Covid-19, say Gonsalves, Teltumbde
Jul 18, 2020 00:43 IST
Multani disappearance case: Punjab moves courts seeking cancellation of bail of accused cops
Jul 18, 2020 00:44 IST
Yes Bank fraud: Wadhawans move special CBI court for bail
Jul 18, 2020 00:36 IST
Secessionist feelings among Sikhs a result of Congress’ wrongdoings: SGPC to Jakhar
Jul 18, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.