15 tourists rescued by locals from drowning

Around 15 people from a Vasai village who had come to the Dekundi river in Kaman, Vasai, were rescued by locals on Sunday evening. The tourists had entered the waters during the...

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:46 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Around 15 people from a Vasai village who had come to the Dekundi river in Kaman, Vasai, were rescued by locals on Sunday evening. The tourists had entered the waters during the time of high tide and strong currents carried them away. Locals rescued them using ropes.

Due to no telephone connectivity, the Vasai fire brigade could not be reached, so the locals decided to rescue the people by using ropes. By evening all the people were brought to the banks.

Later, the Waliv police booked all 15 tourist for violating the orders imposed by the Palghar district collector and complaint will be registered against them.

