16 fishermen saved; trawler damaged

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 16 people after their fishing boat Dev Sandesh got caught in rough seas due to high wind speed, around 70kms off Arnala coast on Thursday....

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:29 IST

By Manish K Pathak and Ram Parmar,

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 16 people after their fishing boat Dev Sandesh got caught in rough seas due to high wind speed, around 70kms off Arnala coast on Thursday. Meanwhile, a fishing trawler got lost in the sea after it was damaged by a stone barrier near the coast during the torrential downpour.

According to an ICG official, as the fishing boat got caught in very rough sea conditions, the fishermen sent alert messages to Yellow Gate police station on August 4 evening. The message was immediately conveyed to coast guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai.

MRCC Mumbai ascertained the exact location of the distressed fishing boat, activated the international safety net and also relayed messages to all the ships in the vicinity, specially transiting ships, to render assistance to the boat in distress, said commandant RK Singh, spokesperson of ICG.

An Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Greatship Asmi was located in the vicinity and was diverted for the rescue operation, added Singh.



However, due to worsening weather conditions, OSV Greatship Asmi was directed to keep a strict vigil. ICG then coordinated with another offshore support vessel Colonel SP Wahi and sent it to pick up the fishermen from the trapped boat.

After around six hours of efforts, all the 16 people were rescued safely. “They are heading towards the coast and will reach Mumbai soon,” said Singh.

In the other incident, the trawler Prajakta, owned by Moreshwar Vishnu Chowdhary, was heading back from its fishing trip on August 4 after getting the weather alert when the incident took place.

The trawler’s captain Jitesh Chowdhary decided to drop the anchor late on August 4 while heading towards Satpati coast because of choppy water and low visibility. However, the anchor broke loose and the trawler hit a stone barrier. All 15 fishermen on board the boat got down and started moving fishing equipment with the help of some locals. During high tide early on August 5, the trawler along with the equipment and the catch entered the sea and got lost. 

“I bought the trawler under the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) scheme and took ₹17 lakh loan from a cooperative bank. I am yet to repay the loan but I lost the trawler to the sea…However, I am happy that the 15 crew are safe, said Chowdhary.

