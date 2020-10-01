16-year-boy dies of leptospirosis, first fatality in Mumbai this year

Mumbai recorded its first leptospirosis fatality of this year with the death of a 16-year-old boy due to the blood infection last month. Till September 27, 54 civilians in the city have been infected with leptospirosis.

The deceased, who was a resident of F-North ward that covers Matunga, developed fever with chills on August 31. He was admitted to a hospital on September 2 after he complained of breathlessness and was coughing up blood. He was then tested for Covid-19 along with malaria, dengue and leptospirosis. Though he came negative of the first three diseases, he tested positive for leptospirosis.

“Despite providing treatment, his condition didn’t improve and he succumbed to the infection. When we checked with the family, we were informed that he recently waded in rainwater. Thus, he got exposed to the infection,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

Leptospirosis is an infection in rodents and other wild and domesticated species. Rodents are implicated most often in human cases. It can pass from animals to humans when an unhealed break in the skin comes in contact with water or soil, where the animal urine is present.

Last year in the month of September, 56 leptospirosis cases were reported. Last month, till September 27, 54 civilians in the city were infected with leptospirosis.

The BMC has advised people with a history of wading through floodwater should consult a doctor for prophylactic treatment of leptospirosis within 72 hours.

“All private practitioners are hereby requested to start doxycycline to all fever patients during monsoon season as early treatment with doxycycline prevents organ involvement and other complications thereby preventing deaths due to leptospirosis,” reads the advisory.

However, there is a silver lining. As per the data provided by the BMC, the cases of malaria have fallen drastically in the city. In the month of August, 1,163 cases of malaria were reported which has plunged to 661 cases as reported till September 27.

Dr Vikrant Shah, infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, said “I have seen around 10 cases of malaria and two dengue in the last two-three months. However, I haven’t seen any patients with leptospirosis. People must follow all the precautions, as symptoms of malaria mimic the symptoms of Covid-19. See to it that there is no waterlogging around your house. Wear full-sleeved clothes if you are venturing out of the house to prevent mosquito bites. Use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets in the house to keep mosquitoes at bay.”

People can contact the helpline number of the BMC at 022-2411-4000.