Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 170 schools in Gadchiroli, 20 in Chandrapur finally reopen for senior secondary students

170 schools in Gadchiroli, 20 in Chandrapur finally reopen for senior secondary students

More than three months after schools in the state closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, they have slowly begun reopening from this week. From July 6, nearly 190 schools from...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:33 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

More than three months after schools in the state closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, they have slowly begun reopening from this week. From July 6, nearly 190 schools from Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts reopened physically.

“Nearly 20 schools in Chandrapur and 170 in Gadchiroli have physically reopened. As per the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the state education department, schools can reopen in places where there is not a single case of Covid-19 for the last one month,” said an official from the education department. With most parts of the two districts having poor internet access and issues with connectivity, the reopening of schools means that students can finally learn after a long gap.

Karamveer Vidyalaya in Warora taluka of Chandrapur, which reopened for Classes 9 and 10, the first day of school was marked with thermal screening of teachers and students and ensuring that children follow social distancing norms.

“We first held a meeting of the school management committee and took all parents into confidence. After taking all the necessary precautions, we finally started classes for the higher standards as allowed by the SOPs,” said Balu Bhoyar, principal. The school has 54 students in Class 9 and 10.



In several parts of Chandrapur, teachers have also started an initiative called Shikshan Aaplya Dari (Education at your doorstep) through which they travel to small villages and hamlets to teach students in the neighbourhood. “Many of our teachers are part of the initiative, and we are happy that students’ learning is not going to stop,” said Bhoyar.

For schools in Gadchiroli, a phased reopening was planned, said Ashwini Sonavane, block education officer, Bhamragad, which is a remote taluka in the district, with a large tribal population.

“For students here, no school for such a long time meant a threat of dropouts, and we did not wish to take that risk. Instead of waiting to reopen at once, we worked out a plan for phased reopening. At the moment, we have started small study groups with four students and a teacher, which can assemble in the village for two hours a day,” Sonavane added. With the state’s publishing bureau Balbharti ensuring that students received copies of their textbooks soon after the new academic year began on June 15, the teaching efforts of schools in remote areas could kick-off, she said.

As per the SOPs, schools can first start Classes 9, 10, and 12 in July, followed by Classes 6 to 8 from August, and Classes 1-5 from September. The final decision of starting schools, even in such areas, would rest with the local administration.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how to spot comet NEOWISE in July before it disappears for 6,000 yrs
Jul 10, 2020 01:48 IST
PSI succumbs to Covid-19 in Mumbai, 54-year-old constable dies in Thane
Jul 10, 2020 01:33 IST
₹1.33-L fines collected since July 4 in Panvel for flouting lockdown norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Hawkers dump vegetables on road near Mumbai after civic officials shut market for flouting social distancing norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.