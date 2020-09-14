Sections
18-year-old booked for sexually assaulting minor in Mumbai

Jogeshwari police booked an 18-year-old for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. The incident came to light on Friday when the minor was admitted at a nursing home at Sanatacruz for...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:30 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Jogeshwari police booked an 18-year-old for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. The incident came to light on Friday when the minor was admitted at a nursing home at Sanatacruz for postnatal treatment after she gave birth to a boy at home.

According to the police, the survivor and the accused became friends through Facebook two years ago and later got into a relationship. In January this year, the accused called her to his place saying no one was home.

An officer from Jogeshwari police station said, “The survivor went to the accused’s home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Two to three months later she realised she was pregnant. On September 11, she delivered a boy at her home after which she was admitted to a nursing home in Santacruz.”

After the incident came to light, the police reached the nursing home to record the minor’s statement and later registered a first Information report (FIR) against the accused.



The accused was booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police are further probing the case.

