18-year-old killed in car crash at Marine Drive

Aaryaman Nagpal, the 18-year-old son of Rajesh Nagpal – part-owner of Taj Group of Hotels, was killed in a car crash at Marine Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Aaryaman, along with his friend 19-year-old Shaurya Singh Sharad Jain, was taken to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. His friend has been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, said Marine Drive police officers.

“The accident took place between 4:15pm to 4:30pm near B D Somani Chowk at Marine Drive when the car in which Nagpal was travelling lost control and crashed into a bus that was parked from behind,” said a police officer.

However, police officials did not reveal who was driving the car, or if the driver was driving the car under the influence of alcohol. DCP Sangramsingh Nishandar confirmed the incident but did not divulge any further details. Marine Drive police have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter.