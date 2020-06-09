Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 19-year-old killed after truck crashes into him on WEH

19-year-old killed after truck crashes into him on WEH

A 19-year-old man was killed after a truck hit him on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle on Monday evening. The truck driver did not stop and fled from the accident spot....

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:45 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 19-year-old man was killed after a truck hit him on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle on Monday evening. The truck driver did not stop and fled from the accident spot. Vile Parle police are looking out for the accused.

According to police officials, the accident happened when deceased Gitesh More was on his way home with his father and brother in a car, and a taxi driver while overtaking touched their car. Gitesh and his father stepped out to check if the taxi driver had left any dent on the car, and a speeding truck hit him. Gitesh along with his brother had gone to pick his father from his office at Nariman Point.

Gitesh’s father, who works with the Indian Postal Services and stays at PNT colony in Andheri (East), and his brother rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Rajendra Kane, senior police inspector at Vile Parle police station, said “An FIR has been registered a case against the truck driver under sections 304 (A), 279 of IPC and relevance sections of Motor vehicle act. We are looking for the truck driver.”

