Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 196 arrested for violating lockdown norms at reputed four-star hotel in Mumbai

196 arrested for violating lockdown norms at reputed four-star hotel in Mumbai

Mumbai Police’s social service branch (SSB) arrested 196 people in the wee hours of Sunday during two raids —one at Opa Bar and Café on the 7th floor and the...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:36 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Mumbai Police’s social service branch (SSB) arrested 196 people in the wee hours of Sunday during two raids —one at Opa Bar and Café on the 7th floor and the other at Mitron Pub on the ground floor of a reputed four star hotel at Sakinaka, Andheri (East), for allegedly violating lockdown guidelines. The arrested accused include 171 male and female patrons, two owners, three managers, a cashier and 19 workers employed in the pub, bar and cafe.

The raid was conducted at 12.50am based on specific information received by deputy commissioner of police Dr Raju Bhujbal (enforcement). “A police team in civil clothes was sent to verify the complaint and found that music and dancing was going on inside the pub and the patrons were not maintaining social distancing,” said Dr Bhujbal. “In the bar and café, alcohol was served to the customers and the number of patrons was more than 50% seating capacity,” said DCP Dr Bhujbal. Restaurants and bars are currently allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity.

The state government has been easing restrictions, which were imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, in a phased manner and has also extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions till November 30.

Cases have been registered under sections 188 (disobeying order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions against the arrested patrons, owners and employees of the two outlets.

According to civic body records till Saturday, Mumbai reported a total 992 new Covid-19 cases, taking its case count to 257,500. The Covid-19 death toll in the city went up to 10,250 with 32 fresh fatalities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 23:38 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Nov 01, 2020 23:53 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Five persons arrested for IPL betting in Greater Noida
Nov 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Noida: Four men arrested for stealing trucks, selling them after refurbishing
Nov 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Gang providing loans fraudulently via finance firm nabbed in Noida
Nov 02, 2020 00:02 IST
Noida: 35-year-old arrested for extorting money while pretending to be govt official
Nov 02, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.