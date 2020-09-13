1993 Mumbai blasts: HC refuses emergency parole to four convicts

A file photo of mangled cars in the basement of BSE building after the bomb blast in 1993. (PTI)

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has refused to grant emergency parole to four convicts in the March 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai.

The four convicts, Sardar Shahwali Khan, Mohammed Moin Faridulla Qureshi, Niyaz Ahmed and Shaikh Ali Shaikh Umer, are serving life term at Harsool central prison at Aurangabad. They had moved the court after their applications for emergency parole, following a May 8 notification by the state for decongesting prisons in view of Covid-19 pandemic, were rejected by jail authorities on July 7 on the ground that they were convicted under provisions of a special statute -- the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act -- and therefore, were not entitled to the benefit.

The bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar upheld the decision and held that the TADA convicts were not entitled to emergency parole. The bench said the notification states that those convicted for serious economic offences or bank scams or for offences under special Acts etc. were not entitled to emergency parole, and that these categories also included convicts under the TADA Act.

Two hundred and fifty seven people died and about 1,400 others were injured when a series of 13 high-intensity bombs exploded in Mumbai on March 12, 1993. Sardar Shahwali Khan, a civil contractor and aide of prime accused Tiger Memon, was convicted for conspiracy.