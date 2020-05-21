2,250 fresh cases take state’s tally to 39,297; 65 deaths push up toll to 1,390

For a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, Maharashtra reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases with 2,250 fresh infections, taking the tally to 39,297. According to officials, reconciliation of figures with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal is still in process, resulting in a difference in the cumulative figures.

The state reported 65 deaths, the third-highest single-day figure, bringing the toll to 1,390.

Of the new cases, 1,372 were in Mumbai, India’s worst-hit city, which also reported 41 deaths. In a bleak first, Mumbai recorded more than 1,000 cases in a day without adding numbers from laboratory tests conducted on previous days.

Of the 1,372 cases, 150 were on May 17 and 18 in various laboratories, but were reported on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal on Wednesday. The remaining 1,222 patients tested positive in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Of the 65 deaths, 41 were in Mumbai, 13 in Pune, three in Navi Mumbai, two each in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Aurangabad city and Ulhasnagar. Thirty-two of the patients who died were above 60 years of age, while 31 were in the age group of 40 to 59 years and the remaining two were below the age of 40 years. Forty-eight of them had high-risk comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments.

The state saw 13,375 cases in the past seven days, while the deaths reported in this period were 415. Of them, in Mumbai, 8,371 cases and 245 deaths were during the past week. The month of May saw 28,799 cases and 931 deaths in Maharashtra, which included 17,057 cases and 551 deaths in Mumbai. This means 73.28% cases and 66.97% deaths in the state have come in the past 17 days. The first case of Covid-19 in the state was on March 9.

After having crossed 25,000 cases on May 13, the next 5,000 in the state were reported in just three days. On May 9, the state tally had touched 20,220. The state took 53 days for its first 10,000 cases.

After the restructuring of red zones by the state government on Tuesday, the area under curbs of the lockdown has reduced to just 18 municipal corporations, having a population of 2.91 crore. Earlier, 14 districts with a population of 6.56 crore were under the red zones. As many as 89.89% cases (33,383 of 37,136 on Tuesday) and 92.45% deaths (1,225 of 1,325 on Tuesday) have been reported in 18 municipal corporations (including nine in Mumbai Metropolitan Region) earmarked as red zones. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), governed by nine corporations and a few municipal councils, has the most Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra government, by its notification issued on Tuesday, allowed more industrial and commercial activities in rural and semi-urban areas by excluding them from red zones. The relaxations, however, will come into force from Friday. “Allowing more activities in more districts will help not only in ensuring revenue generation, but also in sending a positive message to people who are under distress due to the pandemic,” said a cabinet minister.

According to a report prepared by the medical education and drugs department on May 20, the mortality rate in the state stood at 3.57%, down from 7.21% on April 12 and 3.71% on May 12. The country’s mortality rate hovers around 3.09%. The report stated that 72% of the admitted patients are asymptomatic, 23% are symptomatic and 5% critical. It also has stated that 27% patients have recovered so far.

The number of tests in the state touched 3,07,072 on Wednesday. 2,67,775 of them were negative, which means 12.97% tested positive. Of the 14,074 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 2,250 were positive at 15.98%.

A total of 3,48,508 people are currently under home quarantine, while 17,638 are under institutional quarantine. A total of 15,495 teams of health workers have screened 65.11 lakh people; 10,318 patients, including 679 on Sunday, have fully recovered from various hospitals, after testing positive in the past ten weeks. The recovery rate in the state has reached 26.25%.

The state has 1,849 containment zones. In Mumbai, the municipal corporation has broken the zones into smaller ones for better monitoring.

Gadchiroli was till Sunday the only district (among 36) in Maharashtra to not have a single case. Migrant workers who entered the district from Mumbai last week tested positive on Sunday, after which the district tally has reached eight on Wednesday. “We had been containing it by taking all precautions and due surveillance for more than two months. The virus transmission in the district is through migrants. We are tracing their contacts and have informed the Gondia district administration as a few of them have travelled there. We have prepared a 100-bed Covid-19 hospital in Gadchiroli and tracing for contacts is going on aggressively. We have also requested the administrations of the most affected municipal corporations and districts to not issue passes to travel to Gadchiroli,” said Dhanaji Patil, resident deputy collector of Gadchiroli.

Maharashtra has ensured more than 5.20 lakh migrants have returned back to their home states. Anil Deshmukh, state home minister, said that 390 trains departed from various stations in the states. “207 trains departed for Uttar Pradesh, 51 to Bihar, 34 to Madhya Pradesh, 13 to Rajasthan and three to West Bengal. Maharashtra government has been bearing the entire cost of their fare, but they are expected to maintain restraint by not crowding at the stations without having approval for their turn,” he said.

State transport (ST) buses ferried 2.02 migrants up to the borders of the neighbouring states or to the railway stations in 15,367 buses. According to an estimate, more than 10 lakh migrants have already moved out of Maharashtra in the last few weeks and more than 5 lakh are still waiting for traveling arrangements. Besides the trains and state transport buses, a few migrants have made their own arrangements in private vehicles, said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.

On Mumbai registering more than 1,000 cases on Wednesday, it was observed that on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, between 885 and 983 persons tested positive in the city, but the total cases recorded crossed 1,000 after adding figures from private laboratory tests of the previous days.

However, Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said, “It cannot be counted like that. It is on the basis of reporting. The doubling rate has improved in Mumbai. “

On Sunday,Mumbai recorded 1,571 cases, of which 981 patients tested positive on Sunday, and 590 tested positive between May 10 and May 14.

Similarly, on Monday, Mumbai recorded 1,185 cases, of which 885 patients tested positive on Monday, and 300 had tested positive between May 12 and 16, and the results were later updated on the portal. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 1,141 cases, of which 983 patients tested positive on Tuesday, and remaining 428 patients were tested in labs between May 14 and 16, but the results were later updated on the portal.